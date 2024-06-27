The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to send Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, the No. 8 pick in this year's NBA draft, to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Spurs added to their future draft pick stash by acquiring a 2031 unprotected first-round pick and a 2030 top-one protected pick swap from the Timberwolves.

Minnesota adds another backcourt option for the team as Anthony Edwards continues his ascension and last year's starting point guard, Mike Conley, 36, gets closer to the end of his career after completing his 17th NBA season.

Dillingham was a 2023-24 All-SEC selection and the SEC Sixth Man of the Year last season. He averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Timberwolves went 56-26 last season, which was the second-best record in franchise history. They made the conference finals for only the second time, and the team rewarded coach Chris Finch with a four-year extension earlier in the week.

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Minnesota's luxury tax bill climbs from $56 million to $84 million with the addition of Dillingham's salary.

Because of the Rudy Gobert trade, the team had only two first-round picks available to trade this season -- the No. 27 pick in this draft and the 2031 pick that went to San Antonio. Minnesota still owns its 2026 and 2028 picks as well as a partially protected 2030 pick but could not deal picks in consecutive years because of league rules.