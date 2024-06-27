Minnesota Timberwolves Acquiring No. 8 Pick Rob Dillingham From Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs have agreed to send Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham, the No. 8 pick in this year's NBA draft, to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Dillingham was a 2023-24 All-SEC selection and the SEC Sixth Man of the Year last season. He averaged 15.2 points and 3.9 assists while shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.
The Timberwolves went 56-26 last season, which was the second-best record in franchise history. They made the conference finals for only the second time, and the team rewarded coach Chris Finch with a four-year extension earlier in the week.
According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, Minnesota's luxury tax bill climbs from $56 million to $84 million with the addition of Dillingham's salary.
Because of the Rudy Gobert trade, the team had only two first-round picks available to trade this season -- the No. 27 pick in this draft and the 2031 pick that went to San Antonio. Minnesota still owns its 2026 and 2028 picks as well as a partially protected 2030 pick but could not deal picks in consecutive years because of league rules.
LOOK: Here are the 10 US golf destinations with the most courses per capita
Gallery Credit: Michael Leonard