2025 NBA Draft: Order, TV Details, When Does Minnesota Pick?

2025 NBA Draft: Order, TV Details, When Does Minnesota Pick?

Contributing Authors:
Getty Images

The 2025 NBA Draft officially begins tonight, where it is widely speculated that Duke Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg will go #1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks.

After that, there are a lot of names to match with teams and destinations, and a lot of variables in play.

The Minnesota Timberwolves currently hold pick #17 in tonight's first round, and also have the top pick of the second round at #31.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

Here's what ESPN had to say about the draft slot and what player might best fit Minnesota if they stay at #17:

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit)

Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

The Timberwolves are signaling their openness to trading this pick for future assets, depending on who is available here at No. 17.

 

Sorber has also risen during the predraft process, despite being sidelined since February because of a toe injury that necessitated season-ending surgery, which means he will miss summer league. NBA teams are eager to acquire centers such as Sorber, who can provide physicality and rim protection with his robust frame and wingspan. The Suns, Bulls, Hawks, Spurs, Thunder, Timberwolves and Nets all appear interested in adding girth to their frontcourts.

 

The Timberwolves face uncertainty in the frontcourt this offseason, as Julius Randle and Naz Reid, who averaged a combined 60 minutes per game, possess player options in their contracts, giving them the opportunity to explore free agency this summer.

 

Sorber's length, feel for the game and developing skill set provide him with a chance to become a contributor in the coming years, even though it might take him some time to reach that point. -- Givony

ESPN then projected that Minnesota will dive into the international prospect pool at pick #31:

31. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Utah)
Ben Saraf, PG/SG, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)

READ MORE: Minnesota Assistant Micah Nori Interviewing with NY Knicks

Here's a look at the complete draft order for Round one on Wednesday night:

Round 1

RoundPickOverallTeam
111Dallas Mavericks
122San Antonio Spurs
133Philadelphia 76ers
144Charlotte Hornets
155Utah Jazz
166Washington Wizards
177New Orleans Pelicans
188Brooklyn Nets
199Toronto Raptors
11010Phoenix Suns (from Phoenix via Houston and Brooklyn)
11111Portland Trail Blazers
11212Chicago Bulls
11313Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento)
11414San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta)
11515Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via LA Clippers)
11616Memphis Grizzlies (from Orlando)
11717Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit via New York, Oklahoma City, and Houston)
11818Washington Wizards (from Memphis)
11919Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee via New York, Detroit, Portland, and New Orleans)
12020Miami Heat (from Golden State)
12121Utah Jazz (from Minnesota)
12222Brooklyn Nets (from LA Lakers via New Orleans and Atlanta)
12323New Orleans Pelicans (from Indiana)
12424Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers)
12525Orlando Magic (from Denver)
12626Brooklyn Nets (from New York)
12727Brooklyn Nets (from Houston)
12828Boston Celtics
12929Phoenix Suns (from Cleveland via Utah)
13030LA Clippers (from Oklahoma City)

The 2025 NBA Draft from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn gets underway at 7:00 on ABC and ESPN.

Sources: SportingNews and ESPN.com - NBA Mock Draft

Minnesota Timberwolves All-Time Leading Scorers

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Ten Years of Winners at the Summit League MBB Tournament

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

A Look at Each of the Nine Minnesota Twins Teams to Win the AL Central

Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Filed Under: Basketball, Draft, NBA, NBA Draft
Categories: Articles, Newsletter, Overtime, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls