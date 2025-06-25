The 2025 NBA Draft officially begins tonight, where it is widely speculated that Duke Freshman phenom Cooper Flagg will go #1 overall to the Dallas Mavericks.

After that, there are a lot of names to match with teams and destinations, and a lot of variables in play.

The Minnesota Timberwolves currently hold pick #17 in tonight's first round, and also have the top pick of the second round at #31.

Here's what ESPN had to say about the draft slot and what player might best fit Minnesota if they stay at #17:

17. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Detroit) Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown

The Timberwolves are signaling their openness to trading this pick for future assets, depending on who is available here at No. 17. Sorber has also risen during the predraft process, despite being sidelined since February because of a toe injury that necessitated season-ending surgery, which means he will miss summer league. NBA teams are eager to acquire centers such as Sorber, who can provide physicality and rim protection with his robust frame and wingspan. The Suns, Bulls, Hawks, Spurs, Thunder, Timberwolves and Nets all appear interested in adding girth to their frontcourts. The Timberwolves face uncertainty in the frontcourt this offseason, as Julius Randle and Naz Reid, who averaged a combined 60 minutes per game, possess player options in their contracts, giving them the opportunity to explore free agency this summer. Sorber's length, feel for the game and developing skill set provide him with a chance to become a contributor in the coming years, even though it might take him some time to reach that point. -- Givony

ESPN then projected that Minnesota will dive into the international prospect pool at pick #31:

Here's a look at the complete draft order for Round one on Wednesday night:

Round 1

Round Pick Overall Team 1 1 1 Dallas Mavericks 1 2 2 San Antonio Spurs 1 3 3 Philadelphia 76ers 1 4 4 Charlotte Hornets 1 5 5 Utah Jazz 1 6 6 Washington Wizards 1 7 7 New Orleans Pelicans 1 8 8 Brooklyn Nets 1 9 9 Toronto Raptors 1 10 10 Phoenix Suns (from Phoenix via Houston and Brooklyn) 1 11 11 Portland Trail Blazers 1 12 12 Chicago Bulls 1 13 13 Atlanta Hawks (from Sacramento) 1 14 14 San Antonio Spurs (from Atlanta) 1 15 15 Oklahoma City Thunder (from Miami via LA Clippers) 1 16 16 Memphis Grizzlies (from Orlando) 1 17 17 Minnesota Timberwolves (from Detroit via New York, Oklahoma City, and Houston) 1 18 18 Washington Wizards (from Memphis) 1 19 19 Brooklyn Nets (from Milwaukee via New York, Detroit, Portland, and New Orleans) 1 20 20 Miami Heat (from Golden State) 1 21 21 Utah Jazz (from Minnesota) 1 22 22 Brooklyn Nets (from LA Lakers via New Orleans and Atlanta) 1 23 23 New Orleans Pelicans (from Indiana) 1 24 24 Oklahoma City Thunder (from LA Clippers) 1 25 25 Orlando Magic (from Denver) 1 26 26 Brooklyn Nets (from New York) 1 27 27 Brooklyn Nets (from Houston) 1 28 28 Boston Celtics 1 29 29 Phoenix Suns (from Cleveland via Utah) 1 30 30 LA Clippers (from Oklahoma City)

The 2025 NBA Draft from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn gets underway at 7:00 on ABC and ESPN.

Sources: SportingNews and ESPN.com - NBA Mock Draft

