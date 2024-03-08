Anthony Edwards’ 44 points, Game-Saving Block Carry T-Wolves

INDIANAPOLIS -- Anthony Edwards matched his season high with 44 points, made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 1:11 to go and came up with a spectacular block at the buzzer to give the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves a 113-111 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.

Edwards soared to reject a last-second layup by the Pacers' Aaron Nesmith, hitting his head on the rim as time expired. Edwards fell hard to the floor but quickly got up and yelled, flexed his muscles and chest-bumped Rudy Gobert in celebration.

Gobert added 18 points and 14 rebounds for the Timberwolves, who played without All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns. Minnesota moved into the top spot in the Western Conference, one-half game ahead of Oklahoma City.

Edwards was masterful in Minnesota's second straight win, accounting for the team's final eight points while making 18 of 35 from the field with three 3-pointers and six rebounds in a back-and-forth game that neither team led by more than five over the final 20 minutes.

Pascal Siakam scored 24 points and Tyrese Haliburton added 23 points and 13 assists for the Pacers, who trailed by 17 points in the first half but led 104-103 on Siakam's powerful dunk with 2 minutes left. Indiana has lost three of four and is eighth in the East.

Indiana trimmed the halftime deficit to 60-49, opened the second half on a 19-4 run and finally took a 68-66 lead midway through the third quarter when Myles Turner converted a Minnesota turnover into a dunk.

From there, neither team could take control -- until Edwards capped his big closing flurry with the decisive block.

