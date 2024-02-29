Timberwolves Move Into 1st With Win Over Grizzlies
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 34 points in the third quarter, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves move into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference with a 110-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.
Minnesota trailed by 14 points in the first quarter and 11 early in the third but took an 88-85 lead into the fourth and never trailed again.
Minnesota went on a 9-0 run late in the third quarter, including seven straight points by Edwards, to tie it at 81-all. Edwards also clamped down on Jackson during that sequence as the Wolves looked for ways to slow down the Grizzlies' top scorer.
Edwards finished 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.
The Timberwolves host Sacramento on Friday.
