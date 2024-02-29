Timberwolves Move Into 1st With Win Over Grizzlies

Get our free mobile app

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Anthony Edwards scored 17 of his 34 points in the third quarter, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves move into sole possession of first place in the Western Conference with a 110-101 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night.

Naz Reid provided a spark off the Minnesota bench with 19 points, and Karl-Anthony Towns had 13 points and 11 rebounds in his return after missing Tuesday's win over San Antonio for personal reasons. The Wolves (42-17) have won three straight and lead Oklahoma City by one-half game in the West.

Minnesota trailed by 14 points in the first quarter and 11 early in the third but took an 88-85 lead into the fourth and never trailed again.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 33 points and 13 rebounds. Ziaire Williams added 16 points for the Grizzlies, who have lost three straight. The Wolves improved to 6-2 in the second game of back-to-backs, including 4-0 at home.

Minnesota went on a 9-0 run late in the third quarter, including seven straight points by Edwards, to tie it at 81-all. Edwards also clamped down on Jackson during that sequence as the Wolves looked for ways to slow down the Grizzlies' top scorer.

Edwards finished 11-for-11 from the free-throw line.

The Timberwolves host Sacramento on Friday.

