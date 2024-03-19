Anthony Edwards Throws Down Monster Slam, Timberwolves Win
SALT LAKE CITY -- One thunderous dunk provided a perfect snapshot of Anthony Edwards' second-half dominance Monday night.
"I was thinking I was going to miss it because I wasn't close to the rim, but somehow God willed it in for me," said Edwards, who scored 25 of his 32 points after halftime.
The play immediately went viral on social media. Timberwolves veteran point guard Mike Conley said it might have been the best dunk he has ever witnessed in person.
"It gives me chills, man, because I always dreamed of dunking on somebody like that," Edwards said.
Collins and Edwards were both injured on the play.
Collins was ruled out for the entire fourth quarter while being evaluated for a possible concussion. His injury was later confirmed to be a head contusion.
