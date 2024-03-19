Anthony Edwards Throws Down Monster Slam, Timberwolves Win

SALT LAKE CITY -- One thunderous dunk provided a perfect snapshot of Anthony Edwards' second-half dominance Monday night.

Edwards threw down a monster slam over John Collins of the Utah Jazz in the third quarter, helping the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 114-104 victory but leaving both players banged up after the play.

"I was thinking I was going to miss it because I wasn't close to the rim, but somehow God willed it in for me," said Edwards, who scored 25 of his 32 points after halftime.

The play immediately went viral on social media. Timberwolves veteran point guard Mike Conley said it might have been the best dunk he has ever witnessed in person.

Edwards said he grew up idolizing players such as Vince Carter who were known for their dunking ability and that dunking the way they did has always been a goal for him. His slam on Monday certainly put him in that category.

"It gives me chills, man, because I always dreamed of dunking on somebody like that," Edwards said.

Collins and Edwards were both injured on the play.

Edwards dislocated his left ring finger after his hand collided with Collins' cheekbone. He raced back to the locker room during a subsequent timeout, popped the finger back in place, got it taped up and returned to action.

Collins was ruled out for the entire fourth quarter while being evaluated for a possible concussion. His injury was later confirmed to be a head contusion.

