Gobert and Conley Power Timberwolves Past Trail Blazers
MINNEAPOLIS -- — Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 16 rebounds for his 43rd double-double of the season, Michael Conley added 19 points and seven assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a four-game season sweep of Portland, beating the Trail Blazers 119-114 Monday night.
“It was a point of emphasis for us coming into the season," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said before the game of handling lower-ranked teams.
Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 points, Anthony Edwards had 13, and Naz Reid added 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point distance for Minnesota, which was playing its fifth game in seven nights and completed a seven-game homestand with a 4-3 record.
I lost track of time,” said Edwards, who usually spends much of pregame warmups doing resistance band work outside the team locker room.
