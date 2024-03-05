Gobert and Conley Power Timberwolves Past Trail Blazers

Get our free mobile app

MINNEAPOLIS -- — Rudy Gobert had 25 points and 16 rebounds for his 43rd double-double of the season, Michael Conley added 19 points and seven assists, and the Minnesota Timberwolves completed a four-game season sweep of Portland, beating the Trail Blazers 119-114 Monday night.

With the win, Minnesota (43-19) moved into a tie for first place in the Western Conference with Oklahoma City, which was playing the Lakers in Los Angeles later Monday. The Timberwolves are an NBA-best 30-9 against Western Conference opponents, 20-5 against teams with a less than .500 record and 23-8 at Target Center, for the league's fifth-best home record.

“It was a point of emphasis for us coming into the season," Minnesota coach Chris Finch said before the game of handling lower-ranked teams.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 14 points, Anthony Edwards had 13, and Naz Reid added 12 points on 4-for-4 shooting from 3-point distance for Minnesota, which was playing its fifth game in seven nights and completed a seven-game homestand with a 4-3 record.

Anfernee Simons had 34 points, 14 assists and five rebounds, and Duop Reath shot 5 for 6 from long distance and scored a career-high 26 points for Portland, which was playing its third game in four nights. Edwards was delayed in coming out for the opening tip-off and didn't check in until the first whistle. Alexander-Walker started in his place.

I lost track of time,” said Edwards, who usually spends much of pregame warmups doing resistance band work outside the team locker room.

Minnesota's Highest-Paid Pro Athletes in 2023 Minnesota is home to many different professional sports teams, like the Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Vikings, Loons, Lynx and more. Here are the pro athletes who are making the most money in 2023. Gallery Credit: Curt St. John