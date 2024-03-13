Sioux Falls Skyforce Win First Against Mexico City
The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Mexico City Capitanes 102-90 in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday evening from the Sanford Pentagon.
Malik Williams secured his 12th double-double (fifth in the NBA G League) of the regular season with 19 points on 8-14 FGA and 14 rebounds. Williams has secured 14-plus rebounds in seven of his last 10 outings and his third-straight double-double.
The Skyforce built as big as an 11-point lead to the 6:34 mark of the opening frame on a 17-6 start. Malik Williams paced Sioux Falls with nine points in the quarter to help guide the team to a 30-24 lead after the first 12 minutes.
Sioux Falls shot 55.6 percent from the field (10-18 FGA) and 62.5 percent from deep (5-8 3PA) out of halftime. They held Mexico City to just 36.8 percent from the field (7-19) and zero percent from deep (0-5 3PA) to build an 81-69 lead with 12 minutes remaining.
Cain netted 14 points in the second half, as it helped the Skyforce take a game-high 17-point lead to the 3:53 mark of the quarter (100-83) and continue their league best 9-2 record at home.
Josh Christopher led off the bench for the second consecutive game, as he netted 19 points on 7-12 FGA and added three assists. Kenneth Faried added 15 points and 15 rebounds for the Capitanes to round out top performers in the contest.
Both teams meet again on Thursday, with tip-off slated for 6:30 PM CST at the Sanford Pentagon.
