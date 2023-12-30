Sioux Falls Skyforce Bag Back To Back Wins

Get our free mobile app

Santa Cruz, CA – The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Santa Cruz Warriors 123-112 on Friday night in the series finale, which marks the first road sweep at Kaiser Permanente Arena in franchise history.

Miami HEAT assignee Orlando Robinson secured his fourth double-double in four appearances with Sioux Falls (2-0). Robinson tallied 26 points on 11-18 FGA, 14 rebounds and two blocks. HEAT two-way player Cole Swider posted his second game of 30+ points this season, with 31 on 10-15 FGA (6-9 3PA) and seven rebounds.

Donovan Williams scored 11 points in the first quarter for Santa Cruz (0-2), as he helped pace them to a 42-34 lead after the first 12 minutes.

The Warriors built as big as a 13-point lead in the second quarter, but Robinson, Swider, and Justin Champagnie combined for 18 of the team’s 28 points in the frame. It helped the Skyforce hold Santa Cruz to just 22 points, five turnovers, and just a 64-62 deficit at halftime.

Sioux Falls jumped to a 7-2 run out of intermission and a 69-66 lead at the 10:19 mark of the third, which eventually led to a 98-92 advantage with 12 minutes remaining.

The Skyforce built a game-high 16-point lead down the stretch of the fourth to help complete the victory.

Alondes Williams and Jamaree Bouyea combined for 32 points, seven rebounds, 18 assists, six steals, and +21 plus-minus.

Williams led the Warriors with 23 points and nine rebounds. Golden State assignee Gui Santos had 19 points and six rebounds, while two-way player Usman Garuba added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Sioux Falls returns to the Sanford Pentagon on Sunday, December 31 against NBA G League Ignite (0-2). Tip-off against Ignite is slated for 3:00 PM CST.

[Newsletter]

RANKED: These are the richest race car drivers Stacker ranked the 25 richest race car drivers based on estimated net worth data from Celebrity Net Worth Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer

carbongallery id="60884e9cced1c152c86f5f0f" title="LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history"]