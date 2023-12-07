Get our free mobile app

The Sioux Falls Skyforce outlasted the Grand Rapids Gold 123-112 on Wednesday evening from the Sanford Pentagon in the team’s last home game of the Showcase Cup.

The Skyforce edged the Gold (1-9) by three points in the first half, but Nuggets two-way player Jay Huff kept the team within distance with 17 of his 35 points in the first half.

Miami HEAT two-way player Cole Swider produced a season-high 31 points on 11-21 FGA and five rebounds to lead Sioux Falls (7-5). Drew Peterson added 25 points on 10-15 FGA (3-4 3PA) and nine rebounds.

Sioux Falls outscored Grand Rapids by eight points in the third frame by shooting 60 percent from beyond the arc, which helped them take a 92-81 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

Swider, Alondes Williams, and Justin Champagnie combined for 21 points in the fourth quarter to help the Force win their third game in the last five outings.

Champagnie finished with 20 points and 15 rebounds, while Malik Williams added a career-high 16 points and seven rebounds.

Nuggets assignee Hunter Tyson added 29 points and seven rebounds for Grand Rapids.

Sioux Falls hits the road to face the Motor City Cruise on Tuesday at 10:00 AM CST. The Gold hosts the Iowa Wolves on Friday.

