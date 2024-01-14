Sioux Falls Skyforce Sweeps Austin Spurs

Get our free mobile app

Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce earned their ninth straight victory and back-to-back season series sweeps against the Austin Spurs in a 128-119 victory from the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday evening.

The win marked the longest winning streak since the 2015-16 NBA G League championship team and under Kasib Powell.

Justin Champagnie led Sioux Falls (9-0) for the second straight game, with 36 points on 12-22 FGA, seven rebounds and four assists.

Alondes Williams added 25 points, four rebounds and seven assists. It marked Williams’ fifth outing of 20-plus points in the last five games and fourth in a row. Malik Williams produced his third-straight double-double, with 15 points and 14 rebounds.

Sioux Falls jumped out to a 20-4 run to the 6:50 mark of the opening quarter. They shot 59.1 percent from the field (13-22 FGA) and took a 34-23 lead after the first 12 minutes, as the starters scored 31 of the teams 34 points.

Austin (5-2) shot 65.2 percent from the field in the second quarter, as Paul Watson and San Antonio Spurs two-way player David Duke Jr. combined for 18 points on 8-10 FGA. However, Champagnie netted 18 points on 5-6 FGA (3-4 3PA) in the frame, which tied a season-high for points in a quarter, as the Force commanded a 65-56 lead at intermission.

The Skyforce netted 37 points on 12-23 FGA in the third quarter, as the league’s second-best scoring team out of halftime produced their fifth game of 34-plus points in the frame during the regular season. It helped Sioux Falls build a 102-82 lead heading to the final 12 minutes of the game.

Alondes Williams helped fend off a 37-26 Spurs advantage and comeback attempt in the fourth quarter with 10 points on 4-6 FGA.

HEAT two-way player Cole Swider produced his sixth game of 20-plus points in his last seven games, with 22 points on 6-13 FGA and 10 rebounds. It marked his second double-double in three games. Jamaree Bouyea added 19 points, two rebounds, five assists and a game-high plus-25 plus-minus.

Duke Jr. led Austin for the second-straight night with 26 points on 10-16 FGA, five rebounds and seven assists, while Watson added 17 points.

Sioux Falls embarks on a four-game road trip, starting Monday at 3:30 PM against. the Texas Legends (5-2). The Skyforce and Legends finish the series on Wednesday at 7:00 PM.

Great Bear Ski Valley