Sioux Falls Skyforce Set Franchise Record for Points in a Game
Des Moines, IA – The Sioux Falls Skyforce erased a 23-point fourth quarter deficit as Jamaree Bouyea sunk a three-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to secure a 157-156 victory on Saturday evening from Wells Fargo Arena.
Alondes Williams finished with 39 points on 13-21 FGA (4-8 3PA), seven rebounds and six assists for Sioux Falls (12-3). HEAT two-way player RJ Hampton posted a season-high 27 points on 10-15 FGA, six rebounds and six assists. Bouyea finished with 20 points on 7-12 FGA (4-7 3PA) and 11 rebounds in the victory.
The Wolves led by as many as 26 points in the second quarter, however Williams’ 13 points paced the Skyforce to a 91-72 deficit.
Both teams shot over 50 percent from the field out of intermission, as Sioux Falls was able to cut the lead to 97-88 to the 8:00 minute mark of the period. The Wolves outscored the Force 33-19 to end the quarter and take a 130-107 lead with 12 minutes remaining.
Sioux Falls put up 50 points in the fourth quarter and took its first lead since early in the first quarter with 2:21 left in the game. Stephenson sunk a corner three with 0.8 seconds remaining to give Iowa a 156-154 lead. Bouyea came off a screen at the top of the key from 30-feet out and sunk the shot to secure the second-straight victory.
Champagnie finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Caleb Daniels added 19 points on 7-10 FGA to round out top scorers for the Skyforce.
Cooke had a game-high 41 points on 8-11 3PA, while Stephenson contributed added 22 points. Timberwolves assignees Leonard Miller and Josh Minott combined for 44 points in the loss.
Both teams meet again on Tuesday, with tip-off slated for 10:30 AM.
