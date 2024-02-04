Sioux Falls Skyforce Set Franchise Record for Points in a Game

Get our free mobile app

Des Moines, IA – The Sioux Falls Skyforce erased a 23-point fourth quarter deficit as Jamaree Bouyea sunk a three-pointer with 0.6 seconds left to secure a 157-156 victory on Saturday evening from Wells Fargo Arena.

Alondes Williams finished with 39 points on 13-21 FGA (4-8 3PA), seven rebounds and six assists for Sioux Falls (12-3). HEAT two-way player RJ Hampton posted a season-high 27 points on 10-15 FGA, six rebounds and six assists. Bouyea finished with 20 points on 7-12 FGA (4-7 3PA) and 11 rebounds in the victory.

The Force’s 157 points scored marked a franchise record, beating the previous best of 152 points on 3/6/91 against Quad Cities. Iowa (3-13) erupted for 50 points in the first quarter, as Lance Stephenson and Javonte Cooke combined for 24 points.

The Wolves led by as many as 26 points in the second quarter, however Williams’ 13 points paced the Skyforce to a 91-72 deficit.

Both teams shot over 50 percent from the field out of intermission, as Sioux Falls was able to cut the lead to 97-88 to the 8:00 minute mark of the period. The Wolves outscored the Force 33-19 to end the quarter and take a 130-107 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

Sioux Falls put up 50 points in the fourth quarter and took its first lead since early in the first quarter with 2:21 left in the game. Stephenson sunk a corner three with 0.8 seconds remaining to give Iowa a 156-154 lead. Bouyea came off a screen at the top of the key from 30-feet out and sunk the shot to secure the second-straight victory.

Champagnie finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Caleb Daniels added 19 points on 7-10 FGA to round out top scorers for the Skyforce.

Cooke had a game-high 41 points on 8-11 3PA, while Stephenson contributed added 22 points. Timberwolves assignees Leonard Miller and Josh Minott combined for 44 points in the loss.

Both teams meet again on Tuesday, with tip-off slated for 10:30 AM.

