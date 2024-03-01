Skyforce, Bouyea Posted Fifth-Straight Double-Double

Get our free mobile app

Ontario, CA – The Sioux Falls Skyforce outscored the Ontario Clippers by 14 points in the second half to defeat the Ontario Clippers 119-111 on Thursday from the Toyota Center.

Jamaree Bouyea (26 points on 11-22 FGA, 15 assists, and eight rebounds) posted his fifth-straight double-double to lead Sioux Falls (17-7). It also marked back-to-back games of 26-plus points, 15-plus assists, and eight-plus rebounds. He also tied a career-high in assists in the victory, as well.

HEAT two-way player Cole Swider led the Force in scoring with 31 points on 11-14 FGA (7-10 3PA), four rebounds and three assists. The Skyforce moves to 5-1 on the season when Swider nets six-plus three-point makes.

Miami two-way player Jamal Cain (22 points, 15 rebounds and five assists) secured his third game in his last four to secure a double-double with 15-plus rebounds.

Ontario (10-13) outscored Sioux Falls 54-48 in the first half. Swider and Cain combined for 22 points on 8-14 FGA to keep the team within striking distance.

The trio of Bouyea, Swider and Cain combined for 30 third quarter points, as the Skyforce outscored the Clippers by eight points in the frame and took an 87-85 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

Bouyea paced the Skyforce with 13 fourth quarter points and five assists, as it helped Sioux Falls contain multiple Ontario comeback efforts.

Caleb Daniels added 18 points on 8-14 FGA, five rebounds, four assists and a career-high four blocks. Clippers two-way player Jordan Miller led the team with 31 points, while fellow two-way Moussa Diabate added 19 points and eight rebounds.

Sioux Falls finishes five-straight games on the road, as they finish the season series against the Oklahoma City Blue (11-12) on Tuesday. Tip-off is slated for 11:00 AM.