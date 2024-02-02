Sioux Falls Skyforce Comeback, Splits Vipers Series
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce overcame a second half deficit to defeat the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 108-99 on Thursday evening from the Sanford Pentagon.
For the second-straight game, the Skyforce outscored the Vipers (11-3) by nine points to start the contest.
The Vipers built a 62-50 to the 6:58 mark of the third period, however the Force took a 24-9 lead to end the frame, as Bouyea and Champagnie combined for 15 points on 6-9 FGA.
HEAT assignee Orlando Robinson had 12 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Lecque led the Vipers with 20 points and seven assists, while Ray Spalding added 19 points and six rebounds.
Sioux Falls travels to face the Iowa Wolves on Saturday and Tuesday, while Rio Grande Valley heads to face Raptors 905 on Saturday, as well. Tip-off against the Wolves is slated for 7:00 PM CST.
Ten Incredibly Easy Super Bowl Eats Plus Dessert
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts
LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history
Gallery Credit: Peter Richman