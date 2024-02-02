Sioux Falls Skyforce Comeback, Splits Vipers Series

Sioux Falls Skyforce
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce overcame a second half deficit to defeat the Rio Grande Valley Vipers 108-99 on Thursday evening from the Sanford Pentagon.


Justin Champagnie led Sioux Falls (11-3) with 32 points on 11-19 FGA, 11 rebounds, six assists and three steals. as Jamaree Bouyea chipped in 24 points on 7-13 FGA, six assists and six steals.

 

For the second-straight game, the Skyforce outscored the Vipers (11-3) by nine points to start the contest.


Rio Grande Valley held Sioux Falls to just 16 points in the second quarter, which helped them take a 46-44 at intermission.

 

The Vipers built a 62-50 to the 6:58 mark of the third period, however the Force took a 24-9 lead to end the frame, as Bouyea and Champagnie combined for 15 points on 6-9 FGA.


Caleb Daniels scored 16 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter to help secure the victory for Sioux Falls.

 

HEAT assignee Orlando Robinson had 12 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Lecque led the Vipers with 20 points and seven assists, while Ray Spalding added 19 points and six rebounds.


Sioux Falls travels to face the Iowa Wolves on Saturday and Tuesday, while Rio Grande Valley heads to face Raptors 905 on Saturday, as well. Tip-off against the Wolves is slated for 7:00 PM CST.

