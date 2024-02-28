Get our free mobile app

El Segundo, CA– Behind a career-high 36 points, 15 assists (career-high) and eight rebounds from Jamaree Bouyea, the Sioux Falls Skyforce edged the South Bay Lakers 122-120 in the final minutes on Tuesday evening from UCLA Health Training Center.

Bouyea has compiled four-straight double doubles and five in the last eight games for Sioux Falls (16-7).

HEAT two-way player Cole Swider posted his 10th-straight game of 19-plus points, with 26 on 8-19 FGA (5-10 3PA) and 10 rebounds. It also marked his third double-double in the last four outings. Miami two-way player Jamal Cain added 21 points and 15 rebounds in his 10th appearance with the team in 2023-24.

South Bay (12-8) built up to a 10-point lead in the first quarter, as Shaquille Harrison had 10 of the Lakers 35 points. However, Bouyea paced Sioux Falls with 13 points on 5-7 FGA and five assists in the frame, as the Skyforce trailed 35-30 after the first 12 minutes.

Sioux Falls trailed 47-37 to the 7:40-minute mark of the second quarter. Olin Carter III went on an 11-0 to take a 48-47 lead to the 5:28-mark. He finished with 14 of his season-high 18 points in the second quarter to even the contest at 64-apiece.

The Force went off to a 13-0 run to start the third period. South Bay was able to take the rest of the frame 28-17, but Sioux Falls snuck a 94-92 lead with 12 minutes remaining. They also move to 13-0 when holding a lead after three quarters.

Bouyea netted 13 points in the fourth quarter, which helped build a 109-99 lead with 5:58 left in the game. The Lakers responded and were able to tie the game at 120-apiece on a Skylar Mays and-one layup.

Caleb Daniels was able to catch a baseline out of bounds alley-oop from Bouyea with 2.6 seconds remaining to secure the victory and earn the season series split.

Daniels finished with 13 points and five rebounds, while Malik Williams posted 17-plus rebounds in five of the last games (four points and 17 rebounds). Harrison led the Lakers with 27 points, while Mays added 21 points.

The Skyforce ends a four-game West Coast trip on Thursday, with tip-off slated for 1:00 PM CST against the Ontario Clippers.

