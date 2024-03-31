Stockton Sweeps Skyforce, Sioux Falls Has First Round Bye in NBA G League Playoffs
Sioux Falls, SD – The Stockton Kings outscored the Sioux Falls Skyforce by 27 points in the second half to earn a 101-91 victory on Saturday evening from the Sanford Pentagon to wrap up the regular season.
Jaylen Nowell led Stockton (24-10) with 26 points on 8-11 FGA, while Deonte Burton added 24 points.
Sioux Falls took a 51-35 lead at halftime, as Swider, Robinson, Josh Christopher and Olin Carter III combined for 43 points.
The Kings went on a 34-10 run to the 1:29 mark of the third quarter to take a 69-64 lead and a 71-67 advantage with 12 minutes remaining. Nowell scored 17 points on 5-5 FGA in the fourth quarter to help complete the sweep and 10-point victory for Stockton.
Sioux Falls and Stockton both advance to the Western Conference semifinals, either Thursday or Friday evening.
