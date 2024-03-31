Sioux Falls, SD – The Stockton Kings outscored the Sioux Falls Skyforce by 27 points in the second half to earn a 101-91 victory on Saturday evening from the Sanford Pentagon to wrap up the regular season.

Orlando Robinson led Sioux Falls (22-12) with 21 points on 8-12 FGA and 14 rebounds, while two-way player Cole Swider added 18 and 10 rebounds.

Jaylen Nowell led Stockton (24-10) with 26 points on 8-11 FGA, while Deonte Burton added 24 points.

Sioux Falls took a 51-35 lead at halftime, as Swider, Robinson, Josh Christopher and Olin Carter III combined for 43 points.

Get our free mobile app

The Kings went on a 34-10 run to the 1:29 mark of the third quarter to take a 69-64 lead and a 71-67 advantage with 12 minutes remaining. Nowell scored 17 points on 5-5 FGA in the fourth quarter to help complete the sweep and 10-point victory for Stockton.

Sioux Falls and Stockton both advance to the Western Conference semifinals, either Thursday or Friday evening.

LOOK: 50 images of winning moments from sports history Sometimes images are the best way to honor the figures we've lost. When tragedy swiftly reminds us that sports are far from the most consequential thing in life, we can still look back on an athlete's winning moment that felt larger than life, remaining grateful for their sacrifice on the court and bringing joy to millions.

Read on to explore the full collection of 50 images Stacker compiled showcasing various iconic winning moments in sports history. Covering achievements from a multitude of sports, these images represent stunning personal achievements, team championships, and athletic perseverance. Gallery Credit: Peter Richman