Sioux Falls Skyforce Roll Past Oklahoma City Blue

Oklahoma City, OK – The Sioux Falls Skyforce rolled past the Oklahoma City Blue 122-103 for their fifth win in the last six games and third-straight from Paycom Center on Tuesday evening.

Caleb Daniels secured a career-high 26 points on 10-18 FGA (6-9 3PA) and six rebounds to lead Sioux Falls (15-4). Justin Champagnie produced 20 points, eight rebounds and a season-high 12 assists. Malik Williams added 11 points and a career-high 21 rebounds.

Sioux Falls tied a season-high with 60 rebounds and moves to 7-0 between the Showcase Cup and regular season when having 55-plus rebounds.

The Skyforce took a 27-19 lead after the first quarter, as four-of-five starters netted five-plus points. Sioux Falls held Oklahoma City (9-11) to 15.4 percent shooting from beyond the arc in the first half, as they took a 56-44 lead at intermission.

Sioux Falls jumped to an 81-56 leadf to the 4:06 mark of the third frame. The Blue was able to slash the deficit to 86-72 with 12 minutes remaining. Daniels netted 16 points on 6-8 FGA (4-5 3PA) in the fourth quarter to fend off OKC’s comeback chances.

Josh Christopher finished with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Bryson Warren led the bench with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Jahmi’us Ramsey scored 19 of his 26 points in the second half for the Blue. Thunder two-way players Oliver Sarr, Keyontae Johnson and Adam Flagler combined for 32 points on 14-31 FGA.

The Skyforce wraps up play before all-star break on Wednesday (tomorrow) in a contest with the Texas Legends (9-9). Tip-off is slated for 7:00 PM CST form Comerica Center.

