Sioux Falls Skyforce Win, Clinches NBA G League Playoff Spot
The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Cleveland Charge 112-103 from the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night to clinch an NBA G League Playoff spot for the second consecutive season.
The Skyforce jumped out to a 32-28 lead over Cleveland (13-17) in the opening frame. Devonte Shuler scored 19 points in the first half for the Charge, but Christopher, Williams and Isaih Moore combined for 34 of Sioux Falls’ 53 first half points to take a one-point lead at intermission.
Sioux Falls outscored Cleveland 30-14 in the final frame, as Carter III netted 20 points in the second half to help secure the Skyforce’s third-straight victory.
Both teams finish the season series Sunday at 3:00 PM from the Sanford Pentagon.
