Sioux Falls Skyforce Win, Clinches NBA G League Playoff Spot

The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Cleveland Charge 112-103 from the Sanford Pentagon on Saturday night to clinch an NBA G League Playoff spot for the second consecutive season.

Olin Carter III led Sioux Falls (21-10) with 23 points on 7-16 FGA (6-11 3PA), seven rebounds and four assists. It marked his second-straight game of 22-plus points. Josh Christopher and Malik Williams each had 22 points, as well.

The Skyforce jumped out to a 32-28 lead over Cleveland (13-17) in the opening frame. Devonte Shuler scored 19 points in the first half for the Charge, but Christopher, Williams and Isaih Moore combined for 34 of Sioux Falls’ 53 first half points to take a one-point lead at intermission.

Sharife Cooper netted 22 points on 6-8 FGA in the third quarter, as it helped the Charge take an 87-82 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

Sioux Falls outscored Cleveland 30-14 in the final frame, as Carter III netted 20 points in the second half to help secure the Skyforce’s third-straight victory.

Caleb Daniels had 12 points, 12 rebounds and five assists, while HEAT two-way player Alondes Williams added 13 points and 11 assists to round out top performers for Sioux Falls. Cooper led the Charge with 30 points, while Cavaliers two-way player Pete Nance contributed 23 points.

Both teams finish the season series Sunday at 3:00 PM from the Sanford Pentagon.

