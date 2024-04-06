Sioux Falls Skyforce Outscored By Oklahoma City Blue

The Sioux Falls Skyforce were outscored by 16 points in the final quarter to lose 111-93 to the Oklahoma City Blue in the Western Conference semifinals on Friday evening from the Sanford Pentagon.

Miami HEAT two-way player Alondes Williams led Sioux Falls (22-13) with 24 points, five rebounds eight assists and two blocks. Fellow Miami two-way player Cole Swider had 22 points on 7-14 FGA (6-9 3PA) and nine rebounds.

Adam Flagler led Oklahoma City (23-13) with 21 points and six rebounds, while Oliver Sarr added 20 points and 11 rebounds.

Swider netted 14 points in the opening quarter, as it helped the Force jump out to as big as a nine-point lead in the opening 12 minutes. After some back-and-forth play, Sioux Falls took a 25-23 lead heading to the second.

Flagler and Jaden Shackelford combined for 19 points in the second quarter, as Oklahoma City earned an eight-point advantage in the frame and 55-49 lead at intermission.

Sioux Falls outscored the Blue by four points, but a 5-0 run to end the frame flipped the score to 77-75 Oklahoma City with 12 minutes remaining.

The Blue went on a 22-7 run to the 3:53 mark of the final quarter, which ended any chance of a Skyforce run.

Josh Christopher had 16 points and six rebounds, while Theo Maledon added 11 points and five assists to round out top performers for Sioux Falls.

Oklahoma City travels to face the Stockton Kings on Sunday for the Western Conference championship.