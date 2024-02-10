Sioux Falls Skyforce Wrenched Out Win Over Rip City

Get our free mobile app

The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Rip City Remix 109-108 from the Sanford Pentagon on Friday night in a game that had 19 lead changes or ties.

Justin Champagnie led Sioux Falls (13-4) with 29 points on 10-18 FGA, five rebounds and three assists. HEAT two-way player Cole Swider added 25 points on 10-19 FGA, 10 rebounds and four assists, while newly acquired Miami two-way player Alondes Williams (19 points on 7-13 FGA, 10 rebounds, eight assists, two steals and two blocks) posted his second-straight double-double in the winning effort.

Champagnie got the Skyforce off to a consistent start, netting 13 of the team’s 30 points. Jazian Gortman led Rip City (10-6) with 11 points off the bench to take a 31-30 lead after the first 12 minutes.

The Remix jumped to a 38-30 lead with 9:02 remaining in the frame. Four-of-five Sioux Falls starters netted four-plus points during the quarter, as they outscored Rip City 27-19 the rest of the period to even the contest at 57-apiece.

Both teams went back-and-forth in the third, as Sioux Falls led by as many as four, and Rip City led by as much as nine with seven lead changes. The Remix were able to take an 85-79 lead into the final frame.

Rip City owned a 94-85 lead to the 8:45 mark of the contest, but Swider’s three-pointer with 2:58 left pushed a 19-7 run to a 104-101 lead and was ultimately enough to help secure the third win in four games for the Skyforce.

Malik Williams contributed 13 points on 6-14 FGA, 17 rebounds and five assists, while Jamaree Bouyea posted 13 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Antoine Davis led Rip City with 18 points and three assists. Gortman finished with 17 points to round out top scorers for the Remix.

Both teams meet again Saturday, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM.

