Buzzer-Beater Gives Skyforce Weekend Sweep
The Sanford Pentagon rocked hard Sunday as the Sioux Falls Skyforce beat the Cleveland Charge at the final buzzer improving to 22-10 on the season.
Kasib Powell earned his 79th victory as head coach of the Skyforce, moving him to second place all-time ahead of Nevada Smith in franchise history. It also marked the organization’s 150th victory at the Sanford Pentagon, as well.
Cleveland (13-19) and the Force traded blows back-and-forth in the first half, as there were 17 lead changes or ties. Williams paced the Skyforce with 21 points on 8-11 FGA in the first 24 minutes to take a 60-59 lead at intermission.
Both teams continued to push each other in the third quarter, as Sioux Falls was able to take an 85-82 lead with 12 minutes remaining.
Williams netted 17 points on 6-7 FGA in the fourth quarter, while Sharife Cooper scored 14 points on 5-8 FGA for Cleveland. Zaire Smith slammed a dunk from Cooper with 7.0 seconds remaining to take a 111-110 lead. Carter III netted a right corner three-pointer from Williams to secure the team’s fourth victory in a row, and to go 4-0 against the Charge this season.
Carter III finished with 12 points and four assists, while Josh Christopher added 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Brandon McCoy and Isaih Moore combined for 20 points on 9-12 FGA and 10 rebounds off the bench.
Sioux Falls hosts the Stockton Kings (22-9) with the Western Conference crown at stake on Friday and Saturday, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM on Heritage Court.
LOOK: Biggest underdog victories in March Madness
Gallery Credit: Brian Budzynski