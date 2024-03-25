Buzzer-Beater Gives Skyforce Weekend Sweep

The Sanford Pentagon rocked hard Sunday as the Sioux Falls Skyforce beat the Cleveland Charge at the final buzzer improving to 22-10 on the season.

The Skyforce, coming off a win in game one Saturday, defeated the Cleveland Charge 113-111 on Olin Carter III’s corner three-pointer with 0.6 seconds remaining in a contest that saw five lead changes in the final 26 seconds of play.

Kasib Powell earned his 79th victory as head coach of the Skyforce, moving him to second place all-time ahead of Nevada Smith in franchise history. It also marked the organization’s 150th victory at the Sanford Pentagon, as well.

HEAT two-way player Alondes Williams secured his third game of 40-plus points, going for 45 points on 16-23 FGA (career-high 6-11 3PA), six rebounds and nine assists to lead Sioux Falls.

Cleveland (13-19) and the Force traded blows back-and-forth in the first half, as there were 17 lead changes or ties. Williams paced the Skyforce with 21 points on 8-11 FGA in the first 24 minutes to take a 60-59 lead at intermission.

Both teams continued to push each other in the third quarter, as Sioux Falls was able to take an 85-82 lead with 12 minutes remaining.

Williams netted 17 points on 6-7 FGA in the fourth quarter, while Sharife Cooper scored 14 points on 5-8 FGA for Cleveland. Zaire Smith slammed a dunk from Cooper with 7.0 seconds remaining to take a 111-110 lead. Carter III netted a right corner three-pointer from Williams to secure the team’s fourth victory in a row, and to go 4-0 against the Charge this season.

The Skyforce moves to 17-1 this season when holding a lead after three quarters, and a combined 9-1 in back-to-backs in the regular season.

Carter III finished with 12 points and four assists, while Josh Christopher added 15 points, four rebounds and four assists. Brandon McCoy and Isaih Moore combined for 20 points on 9-12 FGA and 10 rebounds off the bench.

Cooper had 31 points on 10-20 FGA, four rebounds and 13 assists, while Dexter Dennis added 27 points on 9-14 FGA for the Charge.

Sioux Falls hosts the Stockton Kings (22-9) with the Western Conference crown at stake on Friday and Saturday, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM on Heritage Court.

