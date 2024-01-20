SIOUX FALLS SKYFORCE GRINDS OUT VICTORY OVER MAINE

NBA G League
Portland, ME – The Sioux Falls Skyforce edged the Maine Celtics 116-112 on Friday evening from the Portland Expo Building in a game that saw 25 lead changes.

Malik Williams led Sioux Falls (10-1) with a career-high 29 points on 10-13 FGA (career-high 6-6 3PA) and 12 rebounds. Alondes Williams (24 points on 9-17 FGA, four rebounds, seven assists and a game-high plus-14 +/-), the back-to-back NBA G League Player of the Week, secured his sixth-straight game of 20-plus points. HEAT two-way player Jamal Cain posted 16 points on 6-12 FGA, 16 rebounds and four assists.

The Skyforce shot 68.4 percent from the field to start the game, as Justin Champagnie’s eight first quarter points helped edge Maine (4-5) by a score of 29-28 after the first 12 minutes.


Boston Celtics assignee Jordan Walsh led Maine with 16 first half points, and helped the Celtics shoot 63.6 percent from deep (7-11 3PA) in the frame to take a 61-56 lead at intermission.

The Sioux Falls defense tightened in the second half, as they held Maine to 22.2 percent (2-9 3PA) and shot 75 percent (6-8 3PA) from beyond the arc in the third quarter. The Celtics clung to a 90-86 lead heading to the final 12 minutes.

Alondes Williams netted 10 points on 4-7 3PA in the fourth quarter, as he helped fend off a late game surge from Maine. However, the Celtics took a 107-106 lead with 1:45 remaining in the contest. With 34.3 seconds left, Alondes Williams netted a three pointer from the right wing to take a four-point lead and ultimately claim the victory.

Champagnie finished with 17 points on 7-12 FGA, while Jamaree Bouyea added 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Miami two-way player RJ Hampton added six points, three rebounds and two steals.

DJ Steward led Maine with 27 points on 8-16 FGA off the bench, while Boston two-way player JD Davison added 20 points and seven assists. Walsh finished with 18 points, as two-way player Drew Peterson had five points, six rebounds and seven assists.

Both teams finish the two-game series on Sunday, with tip-off slated for 12:00 PM.

