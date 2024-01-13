Sioux Falls Skyforce Lone Undefeated Team in NBA G League

Get our free mobile app

The Sioux Falls Skyforce defeated the Austin Spurs 131-107 on Friday night from the Sanford Pentagon to hand them their first loss of the regular season and remain the last undefeated team in the NBA G League.

Justin Champagnie led Sioux Falls (8-0) with 27 points on 11-17 FGA, 15 rebounds and four assists. Alondes Williams added 28 points on 11-18 FGA, 10 assists and three steals. while HEAT two-way player Cole Swider netted 22 points on 8-12 FGA (4-8 3PA) and four rebounds.

Sioux Falls produced a season-high 37 assists in the victory and had the most in a half, with 24 in the second.

The Skyforce also tied a season-high for opening quarter points, as they outscored the Spurs (5-1) by a 42-16 clip. Sioux Falls shot 64.3 percent from the field (18-28 FGA), as Champagnie, Williams and Jamaree Bouyea combined for 31 points in the frame.

San Antonio Spurs two-way player David Duke Jr. netted 14 points on 6-7 FGA (27 points on 12-24 FGA and eight rebounds in the game), while Javante McCoy added 14 points, as well, but the Skyforce were able to hold a 75-52 lead at intermission.

Sioux Falls took the second half 56-55 to claim the 24-point victory. Bouyea added 18 points, four rebounds and eight assists, while Malik Williams posted his second-straight double-double (11 points on 4-7 FGA, 11 rebounds, three assists and four blocks).

Both teams meet again Saturday, with tip-off slated for 7:00 PM.

