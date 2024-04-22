Augustana Baseball Records 16th Straight Victory

What's better than a beautiful spring day in South Dakota? Baseball! Augustana University had an incredible week with win after win notching its 16th straight win on Sunday.

The Vikings now 33-6 on the year knocked off Concordia-St. Paul 14-3 and 14-4. Saturday's 8-1 win brings AU to an NSIC leading 24-4 record.

Augustana's Jack Hines went 2 for 4 with 2 runs, and three RBI, and tied a program record with his 17th home run of the season.

Also adding a pair of hits and 3 RBI was Joe Kolbeck. Drey Dirksen went 2 for 4 with a double, home run, two RBI, and two runs scored, and Parker Mooney went 2 for 3 with a double, home run, and two runs scored.

After allowing two first-inning runs, Mariano Gomez settled in while earning the victory on the mound. Gomez went five innings and allowed just an unearned run in his final four innings of action while striking out seven. Kai Taylor and Caleb Kranz each threw an inning of relief, striking out two apiece, and did not allow a baserunner.

The Vikings will take on Southwest Minnesota State for an NSIC doubleheader on Wednesday afternoon.

