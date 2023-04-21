SIOUX FALLS, S.D.--The Augustana baseball team split in a doubleheader against the Sioux Falls Cougars Thursday. USF took the win in game one before the Vikings claimed the victory in game two of the series. Augustana moves to 30-15 overall and 19-6 in the NSIC. Sioux Falls becomes 10-27 overall and 9-14 in the loop.

Game One: Sioux Falls 7, Augustana 2 The Augustana offense struggled in game one, as Sioux Falls captured and held on to an early lead throughout the contest. The Cougars scored three runs in the top of the first inning to gain an advantage in the first frame.

The Vikings put a run up on the board in the bottom of the first inning when Trevor Winterstein scored on a wild pitch. In the second inning, USF added a two-run homer to claim a 5-1 lead. Drey Dirksen hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Parker Mooney and totaling Augustana’s second run of the game.

Get our free mobile app

The Cougars plated two more runs in the fifth, bringing the score to 7-2. Mooney went 2-for-3 with both of Augustana’s hits in the seven-inning matchup.

On the mound, Ryan Jares was the starter for AU and faced three batters before the weather caused the game to be postponed to Thursday. Caleb Kranz was the pitcher that continued the game as it was resumed Thursday afternoon. Kranz spent five innings on the mound and struck out seven batters.

Aidan Torpey tossed the final two innings, striking out one.

Game Two: Augustana 8, Sioux Falls 7

Augustana was the first team to score in game two when Ragan Pinnow hit a single that plated Parker Mooney. Jack Hines put up the second run on the play following an error by the USF right fielder.

Sioux Falls cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth.

The Vikings pushed the lead to 5-1 in the fifth frame, starting with a triple from Hines that sent Nick Banowetz and Jason Axelberg home. Hines added another run, scoring on a wild pitch shortly after. In the sixth inning, Banowetz grounded out to second base, and Spencer Marenco scored on the play.

The Cougars tied the game with one run in the sixth inning and four runs in the eighth inning. A solo home run in the top of the ninth frame saw the Cougars take their first lead of the game.

With two outs and two runners on base, Ragan Pinnow hit a single up the middle that allowed Hines to score the tying run. A throwing error by the first baseman scored Dirksen with a head-first slide to walk things off in style.

Pinnow went 3-for-5 at the plate with two RBI. Hines totaled two hits and scored three runs, also tallying two RBI.

Gabe Pilla started game two on the hill, pitching three innings and logging four strikeouts. Kai Taylor, Ryan Clementi, and Tom Sun also spent time on the mound in the game. Adam Diedrich tossed the last two innings, striking out two and earning the win.

The Vikings return to Ronken Field Saturday for a 3:00 PM matchup against the Upper Iowa Peacocks to begin a three-game series. Augustana will be celebrating seniors and alumni Saturday at the game.

The University of Sioux Falls will be back in action Sunday at 1:30 PM. They take on Minnesota State Mankato in a doubleheader being played at the Birdcage in Sioux Falls.

Ten Most Iconic Uniforms in College Sports