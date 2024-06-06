Sioux Falls To Host NHL-Backed Hockey Program For Kids

Little Wild Learn to Play Tuesdays In September

The next greatest hockey players in South Dakota are about to get a chance to learn from the best as the Little Wild Learn to Play program will be coming to Sioux Falls.

According to Augustana University, Midco Arena will host this first time ever event this September for skaters ages 5-8. The program is intended for boys and girls who have yet to participate in organized youth hockey programs.

With the backing of the Minnesota Wild, CCM, Minnesota Hockey, Pure Hockey, the NHL, and NHLPA the Little Wild Learn to Play program will provide four one-hour on-ice sessions led by the Minnesota Hockey ADM team.

Do your kids have the necessary hockey equipment? No problem.

A full set of CCM hockey gear is also included for the kids. All equipment fittings for the 2024 Little Wild Program will be held in person.

5-year-olds must have had their 5th birthday by September 1, 2024 to be eligible to participate.

Taking their talents to the big show is the cards for these little ice'rs. All participants will be invited to attend a pre-season Wild game at Xcel Energy Center for the 2024-2025 season receiving a free ticket to a designated game and can purchase additional tickets through a special ticket offer.

Okay Mom and Dad, you'll have to pony-up the $189 camp fee which will run Tuesday nights from 6:00-7:00 PM throughout September.

To register your kids open the Minnesota Wild's Little Wild Learn to Play Program.

