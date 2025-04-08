Augustana Vikings Face Arizona State in ’25 Sioux Falls Opener
The Augustana Viking Men's Hockey program has hit the ground running and already has a playoff appearance in its brief history.
On the heels of wrapping up a very successful 2024-25 season, the Vikings are already planning for and preparing for the 2025-26 season.
Part of that preparation is finding out the schedule that lies ahead.
The program made the announcement on Tuesday that next season will start out with a bang, as Arizona State is scheduled to play a two-game series here in Sioux Falls at Midco Arena in mid-October.
Here's the official post confirming the big news:
It isn't the first time the two programs have met, however, as Augie traveled to Tempe back in their inaugural season in 2023-24.
Per GoAugie.com:
A familiar opponent, Augustana played Arizona State in its inaugural season at Mullett Arena. The Vikings opened the series against the Sun Devils with their first ever nationally-ranked win, by a score of 5-4. ASU bounced back the following night to garner a weekend split.
The Sun Devils joined the NCHC for the 2024-25 season, going 21-14-2 overall and 14-10-1 in conference play. In their first-ever conference tournament appearance, ASU swept Minnesota Duluth before falling in the Frozen Faceoff to three-seeded Denver. Arizona State garnered nine ranked wins and finished 15th in the USCHO Pairwise rankings.
In its second season in existence, Augustana amassed an 18-13-4 record, went 9-5-2 in conference play and finished as the second seed in the Mason Cup Playoffs. The Vikings secured four nationally-ranked wins and had four 20-plus point scorers.
The remainder of the 2025-26 schedule will be announced at a later date.
Season ticket and A-club renewals are underway at GoAugie.com/Tickets.
Source: GoAugie.com and Augie Men's Hockey on Twitter
