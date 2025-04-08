Augustana Vikings Face Arizona State in ’25 Sioux Falls Opener

The Augustana Viking Men's Hockey program has hit the ground running and already has a playoff appearance in its brief history.

On the heels of wrapping up a very successful 2024-25 season, the Vikings are already planning for and preparing for the 2025-26 season.

Part of that preparation is finding out the schedule that lies ahead.

Get our free mobile app

The program made the announcement on Tuesday that next season will start out with a bang, as Arizona State is scheduled to play a two-game series here in Sioux Falls at Midco Arena in mid-October.

Here's the official post confirming the big news:

It isn't the first time the two programs have met, however, as Augie traveled to Tempe back in their inaugural season in 2023-24.

Per GoAugie.com:

A familiar opponent, Augustana played Arizona State in its inaugural season at Mullett Arena. The Vikings opened the series against the Sun Devils with their first ever nationally-ranked win, by a score of 5-4. ASU bounced back the following night to garner a weekend split. The Sun Devils joined the NCHC for the 2024-25 season, going 21-14-2 overall and 14-10-1 in conference play. In their first-ever conference tournament appearance, ASU swept Minnesota Duluth before falling in the Frozen Faceoff to three-seeded Denver. Arizona State garnered nine ranked wins and finished 15th in the USCHO Pairwise rankings. In its second season in existence, Augustana amassed an 18-13-4 record, went 9-5-2 in conference play and finished as the second seed in the Mason Cup Playoffs. The Vikings secured four nationally-ranked wins and had four 20-plus point scorers. The remainder of the 2025-26 schedule will be announced at a later date. Season ticket and A-club renewals are underway at GoAugie.com/Tickets.

Source: GoAugie.com and Augie Men's Hockey on Twitter

Minnesota Wild All-Time Leading Goal Scorers Gallery Credit: Bert Remien