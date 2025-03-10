Augustana Viking Hockey Falls in Game 3 to Bemidji State Beavers

The Augustana Vikings reached new heights often in the 2024-2025 season, and the campaign will long be remembered as a launching pad for the future of Augie hockey.

The Vikings had several marquee moments this season, including the opportunity to qualify for (and host) a CCHA playoff series.

The Vikings were the 2-seed in the Mason Cup Tournament, and hosted the 7th-seeded Bemidji State Beavers over the weekend here in Sioux Falls.

After picking up an impressive game one win on Friday, the Vikings were defeated in a close contest Saturday before falling in Overtime Sunday Night 3-2, ending their season.

Per GoAugie.com:

In game three of the Mason Cup Quarterfinals, the Augustana men's hockey team season came to a close as it fell in overtime to Bemidji State by a score of 4-3. Bemidji State will advance to the Mason Cup Semifinals and face the first seed in Minnesota State. The Vikings finished with an overall record of 18-13-4 and a conference record of 9-5-2 in its second season. Bemidji State struck first on the man advantage as Jackson Jutting recorded his 14th of the season after he received dishes from Kasper Magnuessen and Adam Flamming. Augustana fought back with an even-strength goal from Hunter Bischoff that was set up by Brett Meerman and Evan McIntyre . The Vikings recorded 19 shots to Bemidji State's seven. Augustana's momentum carried into the second period as Bischoff recorded his second goal of the night as he fired in a shot from the slot. Owen Baumgartner and Meerman garnered assists. Bemidji State turned up its offensive pressure as it led in shots during the second period, 12-11. Bemidji State opened up the third period with a strong offensive presence as it funneled multiple shots on Josh Kotai . The Beavers' pressure paid off as it tied the game at 2-2 with a goal from Noah Quinn. After a 15-minute intermission, both teams returned to the ice for overtime. Augustana jumped out with early momentum but failed to find an answer to Mattis Sholl. Bemidji State's Flamming answered the call as he came off the sidewall and fired in his fifth of the season to advance Bemidji State to the Mason Cup Semifinals.

For the latest on Augustana Hockey, and to revisit the amazing season that was in 2024-25, visit GoAugie.com!

Source: GoAugie.com

