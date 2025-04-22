Augustana Announces Elmen Center Renovations After Generous Gift

Another big change is on the way to the campus and athletic facilities here in Sioux Falls at Augustana University.

According to GoAugie.com, the school has received a 'transformational gift' from the Elmen Foundation that will put Elmen Center renovations in motion.

Per GoAugie.com:

Augustana has raised $2.1 of the estimated $2.9 million needed to revitalize the Elmen Center, located on the southwest corner of 33rd Street and Grange Avenue on the university’s campus. The Bob ‘52 & Rita (Hale) Elmen Family Foundation and the James ‘60 & Eloise (Saugstad) ‘61 Elmen Foundation recently contributed $2 million to the project.

Support from the Elmen Family Foundations and others will allow Augustana to reimagine the Elmen Center — elevating the experience for students, coaches, fans and visitors alike. The revitalization will focus on the most highly-used areas of the facility. In Phase I of the project, updates to the Elmen Center will include a new competition floor, chairback seating, premium seating options, enhanced lighting, as well as upgraded sound and audio visual capabilities. The Elmen Center, named in honor of the Elmen family, opened in February 1989. The 81,000 square-foot facility hosts more than 100 events annually. Home to the Viking Acrobatics & Tumbling, Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Volleyball and Wrestling Teams, the Elmen Center serves as a central hub for athletics, as well as recreational and physical education activities at the university.

With the funds the university has already received, Augustana will begin making updates this spring with the anticipated project completion by Summer 2026. The university will continue to seek additional support for the project and hopes to continue renovation beyond Phase I to include the remainder of the building.

To read the entire release, visit the link below.

Source: GoAugie.com