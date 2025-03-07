Augie Hockey Takes on Bemidji State in CCHA Qtrs in Sioux Falls

Augustana Hockey has quickly become a recognizable program in the DI College Hockey ranks, and their first ever postseason journey begins on Friday Night at home in Sioux Falls.

The Vikings play host to the Bemidji State Beavers in the CCHA Mason Cup playoffs. The puck drops for the Vikings and Beavers tonight at 7:07, Saturday at 6:07, and Sunday (if necessary) at 5:07 in the best-of-three series.

Here's a look at the bracket for the CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs, in which Augie is the 2-seed:

Get our free mobile app

CCHA.com CCHA.com loading...

Here's more on this weekend's matchup at Midco Arena:

The CCHA Mason Cup Playoffs are coming to Sioux Falls this weekend as second-seeded Augustana hockey plays host to seventh-seeded Bemidji State in a best-of-three quarterfinals series set to begin Friday night. Limited tickets are still available at GoAugie.com/Tickets and action can also be found on Midco Sports Plus. Series History

The two teams have only met four times, and the series is tied at 2-2. Augustana has a slight advantage in goals, outscoring the Beavers 13-12. The Beavers

Bemidji State finished seventh in the CCHA standings with a 10-12-4 record in conference play for 36 league points. This will be the first time in BSU history that the Beavers enter a postseason tournament as the seventh seed. Head coach Tom Serratore is 12th among Division I men's hockey coaches with 401 victories. He is the 41st head coach in Division I hockey history to earn career victory no. 400. The Vikings

Augustana finished second in the CCHA standings with a record of 9-5-2 and compiled a .625 conference winning percentage. The Vikings recorded 48 goals and allowed 37 goals against during conference play. AU finished the season with a 17-11-4 overall record. Throughout the season, Augustana garnered 10 CCHA weekly awards with Joey DelGreco and Josh Kotai both receiving two. The Vikings also received three monthly awards in the CCHA. DelGreco was also named the November Rookie of the Month and Kotai was named Goaltender of the Month in October and January.

Don't miss out on the action! Grab your tickets now here!

Source: Go Augie and CCHA

11 Famous People from South Dakota OK, so we're not Hollywood, but there are a number of famous people who were born in the Rushmore State. Here's a list of 10 famous people who were born in South Dakota

Gallery Credit: Danny V