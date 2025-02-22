The Augustana Viking Hockey program has had a great season, including an impressive record at home in Sioux Falls at Midco Arena.

The Vikings suffered a rare home loss on Friday Night to Alaska-Fairbanks and now aim to finish the regular season finale with one final home game Saturday night.

Puck drop is set for 6:07 tonight from Midco Arena.

Per GoAugie.com:

The Augustana hockey team (17-10-4, 9-5-2 CCHA) fell to Alaska Fairbanks (11-12-6) by a score of 2-1 inside Midco Arena on senior night. In a penalty-riddled game, the Nanooks scored late in the second period to secure the win.

Alaska Fairbanks opened up the scoring midway through the first period on the power play as William Lawson-Body redirected a shot from Braden Birnie to give the Nanooks a 1-0 lead. Augustana bounced back six minutes later with an even-strength goal from Luke Mobley who tapped in his 13th of the season off a rebound from Nace Langus . Augustana's tying goal resulted in a faceoff win that was later set up by Evan McIntyre .

Early in the second period, Callum Gau was hit with a five-minute major that gave UAF an opportunity on the power play. Augustana buckled down on the penalty kill as Kotai made six saves while the special teams unit blocked four shots to kill off Alaska's man advantage. Alaska bounced back after its failed power play with an offensive zone rush led by Carson Reed who initially dished the puck towards the slot but found an Augustana stick that redirected into the net for his first career goal. The Vikings continued to claw their way back but struggled to find an answer to Lassi Lehti's play in the net.

With 1:50 remaining in the frame, Cade Ahrenholz skated into Josh Kotai and led to a scrum on the ice. 11 penalties were handed out after the scrum and resulting in a stoppage of play and an early intermission. After coming out of the intermission, both teams finished the second period and immediately entered the third period.

Augustana found momentum in the final frame as it doubled the amount of shots on goal over Alaska, 11-5. The Vikings pulled their goalie in the final minutes of play to try and even the game but Lehti stood tall and helped the Nanooks record the one-goal win.

Augustana honored its six seniors Friday night, McIntyre, Mobley, Payton Matsui , Uula Ruikka , Brady Ziemer and Simon Falk . The game totaled 80 penalty minutes with 68 of them in the second period.

Up Next

Augustana closes out its regular season on Saturday night against Alaska Fairbanks. Puck drop is slated for 6:07 p.m.

