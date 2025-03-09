Augie Hockey Hosts Winner Take All Game 3 Sunday in Sioux Falls

All of us here in the Sioux Empire have been treated this weekend to the city's first ever foray into collegiate hockey home playoff action, and we've got a big game three on tap tonight.

Augie started out the weekend strong with a 3-1 victory over Bemidji State but fell last night 4-3 to push us to a decisive game three tonight.

Puck drop will be at 5:07 from inside Midco Arena.

Per GoAugie.com:

The Augustana hockey team (18-12-4, 9-5-2 CCHA) dropped game two of the Mason Cup Quarterfinals Saturday night to Bemidji State (14-17-5, 10-12-4 CCHA) by a score of 4-3. Bemidji State came out with momentum in the first period as it fired multiple shots at Josh Kotai throughout the opening five minutes of play. Both teams battled for possession of the puck throughout the final 15 minutes of action but the game was locked in a stalemate after the buzzer. Bemidji State went on the power play within the first minute of the second period as Easton Young was called for a two-minute minor. On the man advantage, BSU opened up the scoring as Reiley Funk recorded his seventh of the season with six seconds remaining on the power play. The Beavers' offensive presence continued shortly after its opening goal as Jackson Jutting found the back of the net for his 13th of the season. Augustana clawed back less than two minutes after as Quinn Rudrud slotted home his sixth of the season with a back door tap-in off a play set up by Simon Falk and Colton Friesen . The Vikings continued pressure paid off in the final minute of the frame as Falk found the back of the net for his second goal of the weekend. Friesen and Evan McIntyre garnered assists. In the final 20 minutes of regulation, Bemidji State regained the lead with a goal of the faceoff draw from Tony Follman. BSU's newfound energy ensued 45 seconds later as Adam Flamming notched his fourth of the season. Augustana fought back 9:20 into the third period as Nace Langus went top-shelf on Mattias Sholl off a breakaway chance set up by Joey DelGreco and Luke Mobley . Augustana pulled Kotai with just under 2:30 remaining in the game but failed to tie the game as Bemidji State pushed the series to game three. Game Moments Bemidji State jumped out to a two-goal lead in the second period.

Augustana tied the game in the later stages of the second.

Bemidji State out shot Augustana 34-26.

Augustana recorded 14 blocked shots.

Falk was named the Silverstar Star of the Game with a two-point performance. Goals Funk opened up the scoring 2:43 into the second period.

Jutting potted Bemidji State's second of the game 6:45 in the middle frame.

Augustana's Rudrud cut BSU's lead to one with a back door tap in.

Falk tied the game at 2-2 with his second goal of the weekend.

Follman scored for the Beavers off the draw in the early moments of the third period.

Flamming pushed Bemidji State's lead to two.

Langus scored Augustana's third goal of the night on a breakaway set up by DelGreco. Up Next

Augustana and Bemidji State will play the third and final game of the three-game series on Sunday at 5:07 p.m. The winner of Sunday's game will advance to the Mason Cup Semifinals.

Grab your tickets for the big game tonight here!

Source: GoAugie.com

