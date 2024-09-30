Augustana University Celebrates Viking Days 2024

Taking a page from the Augustana Alumni, the number 4 has prominence this week on the campus of Augustana University. The Class of 1974 will celebrate its 50th reunion.

For six days Vikings fans, students, faculty, and alumni will celebrate the annual homecoming week beginning Tuesday, October 1 with a day of service and giving back to the community.

From the Coronation to reunions, tours and banquets, parades, pancakes, tailgating, and football.

The Vikings football game kicks at 1:00 PM in Kirkeby-Over Stadium against Minnesota-Duluth.

For those attending the Augustana 50th Class Reunion, welcome back!

