Augustana Hockey to Open Inaugural Season at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. – The inaugural Augustana hockey game is official. The Vikings will take to the ice for the first time in program history with a two-game series at Wisconsin on Oct. 7-8.

Augustana will meet with the Badgers on what is homecoming weekend for the host school in the 15,539-seat Kohl Center, the second-largest collegiate rink in the nation.

Wisconsin, members of the Big 10 Conference, will be under the leadership of a new head coach, pitting two coaches in their debuts as AU head coach Garrett Raboin will be the guiding hand for Augustana in its inaugural campaign.

The two-game set brings Augustana’s inaugural season to a schedule of 32 announced games. Following the opening weekend at Wisconsin, the Vikings make their debut in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, with the inaugural CCHA contests against Bowling Green inside the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Oct. 14-15.

The debut of Augustana inside the on-campus home of Midco Arena is Jan. 26-27 as the Vikings host Ferris State.

Although the priority season ticket deadline has passed, there is still time to secure season tickets for Augustana hockey. Affordable bowl seating remains with more information found at GoAugie.com/HockeyTickets.

