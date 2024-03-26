Sioux Falls Hosting First NCAA Frozen Four Regional

The Men's NCAA hockey tournament field is set, with 16 teams looking to earn a trip to St. Paul, Minnesota, for the Frozen Four. Regional play begins Thursday and concludes March 31, with the national semifinals set for April 11 and the championship game April 12 at the Xcel Energy Center.

South Dakota Regional Semifinals, Thursday, March 28

No. 1 Boston University vs. No. 4 RIT, 5:00 PM (ESPNU)

No. 2 Minnesota vs. No. 3 Omaha, 8:30 PM (ESPNU)

Final, Saturday, March 30

Boston College, the Hockey East champion and No. 1 team much of the season, secured the No. 1 overall seed. The other top seeds are Boston University, Denver and Michigan State.

The tournament champions in Atlantic Hockey, the Big Ten, CCHA, ECAC, Hockey East and NCHC were automatic qualifiers, with the 10 at-large spots determined by the PairWise rankings.

Springfield Regional Semifinals, Thursday, March 28

No. 1 Denver vs. No. 4 UMass, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)

No. 2 Maine vs. No. 3 Cornell, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNews)

Final, Saturday, March 30

Providence (Rhode Island) Regional Semifinals, Friday, March 29

No. 1 Boston College vs. No. 4 Michigan Tech, 2 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 2 Wisconsin vs. No. 3 Quinnipiac, 5:30 p.m. (ESPNews)

Final, Sunday, March 31

Maryland Heights (Missouri) Regional Semifinals, Friday, March 29

No. 1 Michigan State vs. No. 4 Western Michigan, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)

No. 2 North Dakota vs. No. 3 Michigan, 8:30 p.m. (ESPNU)

Final, Sunday, March 31

Frozen Four

National semifinals, April 11, 5 and 8:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

National championship game, April 13, 6 p.m. (ESPN)

