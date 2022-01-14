U.S. Olympic Men’s Hockey Team Adds 15 NCAA Players

The final Olympic roster revealed Thursday includes 15 current NCAA players from nine college hockey programs. Eight professional players from European leagues and two players from the American Hockey League fill out the rest of the team.

"We're fortunate to have a deep talent pool," said John Vanbiesbrouck, the team's general manager, "and with the mix of players who are part of our team, we're looking forward to competing for a gold medal in Beijing."

This is the second straight Winter Olympic men's hockey tournament without NHL player participation. The U.S. roster in the PyeongChang Olympics was also a mix of professional players that weren't under NHL contract and college players. The Americans went 1-1-1 in pool play before losing in a quarterfinal shootout to the Czech Republic.

NCAA Players On 2022 Olympic Roster

Forwards

Nick Abruzzese, Harvard

Matty Beniers, Michigan

Brendan Brisson, Michigan

Noah Cates, Minnesota Duluth

Sean Farrell, Harvard

Sam Hentges, St. Cloud State

Matthew Knies, Minnesota

Marc McLaughlin, Boston College

Ben Meyers, Minnesota

Nathan Smith, Minnesota State Mankato

Defensemen

Brock Faber, Minnesota

Drew Helleson, Boston College

Nick Perbix, St. Cloud State

Jake Sanderson, North Dakota

The U.S. men's team is coached by David Quinn, former head coach of the New York Rangers.

The NHL opted out of the 2018 Olympics in South Korea due to financial disputes with the International Olympic Committee and a lack of desire by NHL team owners to shut down the regular season without concessions from the IOC and the NHL Players Association.

