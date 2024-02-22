Augustana Hockey’s Jack Jensen Signs Professional Contract

Get our free mobile app

As the first hockey season for the Augustana Vikings winds down terrific news for one of its stars. Another first for the team, Jack Jensen inked the first professional contact in program history as the Minnesota native signed with the Idaho Steelheads of the East Coast Hockey League, announced Wednesday morning by the Steelheads.

In a release by

Prior to collegiate hockey, the Eden Prairie, MN native played two full seasons with the Omaha Lancers of the USHL from 2019-21 serving as an Alternate Captain in 2020-21. In parts of three seasons in the USHL he played with Omaha and Tr-City accumulating 45 points (13G, 32A) in 68 games.

The Idaho Steelheads play in the Mountian Division of the ECHL and are affiliates of the Dallas Stars (NHL) and Texas Stars (AHL). The Steelheads sit second in the Western Conference with a record of 33-13-2-1.

Meanwhile, the Vikings (11-16-3) are looking at their final four games of the season all on home ice. It begins this weekend as Alaska Anchorage (11-15-2) comes to Midco Arena for a pair.

Augie is coming off a weekend split against Lake Superior on Feb. 16-17, losing Friday's affair 3-0 before bouncing back to a 3-0 win on Saturday. The last time the Vikings were at home they swept St. Thomas by scores of 4-2 and 2-1.

UAA comes into the weekend on a three-game winning streak. Senior forward Ben Almquist leads the Seawolves in points with 22 by way of seven goals and 15 assists while riding a five-game point streak.

The Friday and Saturday series is set for 7:07 PM Friday, and 6:07 PM Saturday.

