Teams First View of Augustana Vikings New Hockey Arena [VIDEO]
Get our free mobile app
There's nothing like seeing your new home for the first time.
The Augustana Vikings hockey team got their first look and had their first practice on the ice of the new Midco Arena.
Welcome Boys
First Practice
The Vikiings open Midco Arena on Friday and Saturday hosting CCHA opponent Ferris State. Puck drops at 7:07 PM on Friday and 6:07 PM on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at GoAugie.com/HockeyTickets.
Sioux Falls South Dakota Brewery Guide
As you enjoy your time in Sioux Falls for business or pleasure, don't be afraid to take the time to find out what the locals enjoy. Including the craft breweries.
Gallery Credit: Dave Roberts