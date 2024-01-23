Teams First View of Augustana Vikings New Hockey Arena [VIDEO]

There's nothing like seeing your new home for the first time.

The Augustana Vikings hockey team got their first look and had their first practice on the ice of the new Midco Arena.

The Vikiings open Midco Arena on Friday and Saturday hosting CCHA opponent Ferris State. Puck drops at 7:07 PM on Friday and 6:07 PM on Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at GoAugie.com/HockeyTickets.

