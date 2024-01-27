Augustana Hockey Opens Midco Arena in Front of Sell-Out Crowd

Get our free mobile app

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana hockey (7-13-3) kicked off its first game inside Midco Arena in front of a sell out crowd of 3,183 fans. Luke Mobley scored the first Viking goal in their new hockey home as part of the inaugural season in the second period as he slid by a Ferris State (9-16-1) defender and roofed the rubber top-shelf.

The Bulldogs bounced into an early lead in the first period as Austin Mccarthy and Caiden Gault found the back of the net to take a 2-0 lead into the second period. The Augustana fans exploded as Mobley netted the first Vikings' goal in Midco Arena as he slipped through two Bulldogs defenders and fired the puck past Logan Stein.

With a new energy going into the third period, the Vikings started to click offensively. Colton Friesen tipped a Uula Ruikka shot from the point to knot the game 2-2 with just over 13 minutes remaining in the period.

FSU regained momentum minutes later to regain the lead as Jack Mesic netted a shot from the top of the circle. The Bulldogs continued with their strong offensive ways as Stepan Porkorny scored four minutes later.

The final dagger came at the 2:39 mark as Emerson Goode fired in an empty-net goal to secure a 5-2 win.

Augustana returns to Midco Arena Saturday night to close out the weekend series with Ferris State. Puck drop is slated for 6:07 PM.

The three stars of the game were (1) Logan Stein, (2) Austin McCarthy, and (3) Colton Friesen.

