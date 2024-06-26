Augustana Hockey 2024-25 Schedule Announced
Local hockey fans coming off the high of the Stanley Cup Finals can now look to the fall when the Augustana Vikings begin season two.
The season home opener is Friday and Saturday, October 11-12 against the Long Island Sharks.
A two-week trip to The Last Frontier, Augustan will face Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska Anchorage on back-to-back weekends in early December.
Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are still available at GoAugie.com/Tickets
The complete 2024-25 Augustana Hockey season is below:
October 5: at North Dakota (Exhibition)
October 11-12: vs. Long Island
October 18-19: at Omaha
October 25-26: at St. Cloud State
November 1-2: at St. Thomas
November 8-9: vs. Bemidji State
November 22-23: at Ferris State
November 29-30: vs. Northern Michigan
December 6-7: at Alaska Fairbanks
December 12-13: at Alaska Anchorage
January 3-4: at Colorado College
January 17-18: vs Lindenwood
January 24-25: at Bowling Green
January 31 - Feb. 1: vs. Lake Superior State
February 7-8: at Minnesota State
February 14-15: vs. Michigan Tech
February 21-22: vs. Alaska Fairbanks
