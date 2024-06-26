Augustana Hockey 2024-25 Schedule Announced

Local hockey fans coming off the high of the Stanley Cup Finals can now look to the fall when the Augustana Vikings begin season two.

Augustana hockey will begin the 2024-25 season with an exhibition game in Grand Forks against North Dakota on Saturday, October 5. In its inaugural season, the Vikings went 5-11-2 against non-conference opponents and 7-7-2 against

The season home opener is Friday and Saturday, October 11-12 against the Long Island Sharks.

A two-week trip to The Last Frontier, Augustan will face Alaska Fairbanks and Alaska Anchorage on back-to-back weekends in early December.

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are still available at GoAugie.com/Tickets

The complete 2024-25 Augustana Hockey season is below:

October 5: at North Dakota (Exhibition)

October 11-12: vs. Long Island

October 18-19: at Omaha

October 25-26: at St. Cloud State

November 1-2: at St. Thomas

November 8-9: vs. Bemidji State

November 22-23: at Ferris State

November 29-30: vs. Northern Michigan

December 6-7: at Alaska Fairbanks

December 12-13: at Alaska Anchorage

January 3-4: at Colorado College

January 17-18: vs Lindenwood

January 24-25: at Bowling Green

January 31 - Feb. 1: vs. Lake Superior State

February 7-8: at Minnesota State

February 14-15: vs. Michigan Tech

February 21-22: vs. Alaska Fairbanks

