Augie Hockey Wins Friday, Ties Saturday vs. Michigan Tech

The Augustana Viking Hockey team didn't take long to get back to their winning ways on Friday, notching an impressive 5-1 victory over Michigan Tech.

With the win, the Vikings moved their overall mark to 17-9-3, and secured CCHA playoff home ice in the process.

On Saturday, the Vikings didn't secure another win, but picked up another point in the CCHA race with a 4-4 tie.

Per GoAugie.com:

The Augustana hockey team climbed back from a three-goal deficit to steal a CCHA point on Michigan Tech after the Vikings fell in the shootout Saturday night inside Midco Arena.

Michigan Tech jumped out to an early 1-0 lead over the Vikings as Alex Nordstrom potted his third of the season 1:18 into play. Nordstrom continued his hot start with his second goal of the night as he tipped in a shot from the point to make it 2-0. The goals continued for Michigan Tech as it pushed its lead to three with a goal from Philip Fank. Christian Manz came into the net for Augustana after Michigan Tech's hot start. The Vikings stopped the bleeding with less than five minutes remaining in the first frame as Brett Meerman stopped an MTU breakout before he found Payton Matsui for his eighth of the season. Michigan Tech led 3-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Augustana opened up the second period on the power play and took the most of the man advantage as Colton Friesen fired in his sixth of the season from the top of the circle to bring Augustana to within one. The Vikings continued their momentum eight minutes later as Meerman recorded his second point of the night with a shot short-side low on Derek Mullahy. Momentum shifted into Michigan Tech's favor midway through the period as Chase Pietila notched his second goal on the weekend to give the Huskies a one-goal lead through 40 minutes of play.

Both teams shared chances in their respective offensive zones before Evan McIntyre danced along the blueline before rushing the puck toward the woodwork to find Nace Langus for his fifth of the season. Langus' goal brought the game to a 4-4 tie. Manz came up big in the later half of the third period to keep the game tied.

The game went into overtime. Michigan Tech opened up scoring chances but struggled to find an answer to Manz's play between the pipes. Augustana found chances in the late stages of the five minutes, but the game needed to be decided in a shootout.

Michigan Tech found the back of the net twice in the shootout to secure the extra point.

The final two games of the regular season loom for the Vikings next weekend, as the team plays host to Alaska Fairbanks at Midco Arena.

Source: GoAugie.com