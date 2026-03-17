One of the most iconic golf courses in Sioux Falls got a serious boost this offseason with the construction of a new clubhouse, as well as a new lounge and grill.

Legends Lounge and Grill is now open as of last Friday and is part of an exciting new development at Elmwood.

There are several great features the new clubhouse offers, including increased event space, a more robust golf shop and so much more.

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The new clubhouse is also home to the South Dakota Golf Hall of Fame.

Care for an inside look? We've got you covered.

Here's a few snapshots of the new place that enhances the Elmwood experience even further:

Jeremy Pratt - TSM Jeremy Pratt - TSM loading...

Jeremy Pratt - TSM Jeremy Pratt - TSM loading...

Jeremy Pratt - TSM Jeremy Pratt - TSM loading...

Jeremy Pratt - TSM Jeremy Pratt - TSM loading...

Jeremy Pratt - TSM Jeremy Pratt - TSM loading...

On the menu at Legends Lounge and Grill, you'll find the OG Smashburger among other tasty treats, as well as great beverage choices like The Wood Old Fashioned or Legends Light, an Elmwood exclusive.

Per SiouxFallsGolf.com:

Legends Lounge & Grille is the perfect place to relax, catch the game, and enjoy great food and drinks. With NFL Sunday Ticket, a 98” main screen, and multiple TVs throughout the space, there isn’t a bad seat in the house for watching your favorite teams.

The space features a full bar, comfortable bar seating, high-top and low-top tables, and a menu of shareable starters, sandwiches, and house favorites. From crispy fried chicken and bacon burnt ends to wraps, burgers, and signature cocktails, Legends offers a casual atmosphere built for gathering with friends.

When the weather is nice, step outside to one of the best patios in town, overlooking the 18th green. The patio features soft seating, fire pits, and plenty of space to unwind while enjoying food, drinks, and the view.

Dive into the menus for the great new restaurant here.

For the latest on Elmwood, the new clubhouse, or your next tee time, visit SiouxFallsGolf.com.

Source: SiouxFallsGolf.com

The Last Decade of Augustana Vikings Football Gallery Credit: Bert Remien