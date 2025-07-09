John Daly will be back in Sioux Falls this Fall to take place in the Sanford International, as the two-time major winner headlines the latest commitments to the tournament this week.

Daly is joined by Angel Cabrera and Ken Duke as the latest golfers to commit to the Champions Tour event.

Per Sanford Sports:

Get our free mobile app

Two-time major champion John Daly is returning to the Sanford International for the 2025 tournament. Daly joins fellow PGA TOUR Champions golfers Ángel Cabrera and Ken Duke in officially committing to this year’s tournament which takes place Sept. 8-14 at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Daly, the winner of the 1991 PGA Championship and the 1995 Open Championship, continues to be one of the most popular players in golf. A 5-time winner on the PGA TOUR, Daly also has one PGA TOUR Champions title on his resume – the 2017 Insperity Invitational. A recording artist with multiple albums released, Daly can also be seen on the screen in the upcoming “Happy Gilmore 2.”

Cabrera, also a 2-time major champion, is having one of the best seasons on the PGA TOUR Champions. The winner of the 2007 U.S. Open and the 2009 Masters Tournament, Cabrera is currently ranked 4th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings thanks to three victories in 2025, including the Senior PGA Championship.

READ MORE: ICYMI: Listen to Kalen DeBoer's Interview on ESPN Sioux Falls!

Duke has consistently played well in Sioux Falls, posting three top-12 finishes at the Sanford International, including a T2 in 2019 and a T7 last year. The Arkansas native has four professional wins on his resume including the 2013 Travelers Championship on the PGA TOUR and the 2023 Shaw Charity Classic on the PGA TOUR Champions.

New this year at the Sanford International is the Greats of the Game event, a 9-hole competition that matches golf legends Sir Nick Faldo and Andy North with Pro Football Hall of Fame members Cris Carter and Rondé Barber. The event takes place on Saturday, Sept. 13 and begins shortly after the last group of Sanford International competitors tee off on No. 10.

Tickets are on sale now for a multitude of different ways to be a part of this year's Sanford International. The tournament takes place right here in Sioux Falls at Minnehaha Country Club September 8th through the 14th.

To learn more about the tournament, ticketing options, volunteer opportunities and more, visit the official site here.

Source: Sanford Sports and Sanford International

The Six Golfers Who Have a Career Grand Slam and Those Close Gallery Credit: Bert Remien

Which MVFC Football Programs Have Won the Most Conference Titles? Gallery Credit: Bert Remien