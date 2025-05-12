Nebraska Husker MBB Playing Nov. 15th at Pentagon in Sioux Falls

The Nebraska Cornhusker Men's Basketball program has played in Sioux Falls in back-to-back seasons, and now the streak will run to three straight years come November 15th.

The Huskers and Coach Fred Hoiberg will take on the Oklahoma Sooners this November at the Sanford Pentagon.

Per Sanford Sports:

The Nebraska Cornhuskers and Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball programs are returning to the Sanford Pentagon for a nonconference matchup on Nov. 15. The on-sale date for tickets will be announced later.

“We push to make the best possible matchups for teams when they come to the Pentagon. Two former conference rivals and two passionate fan bases getting back together makes for a tremendous game and dynamic atmosphere on Heritage Court,” said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for Sanford Sports. “We want to thank Coach Fred Hoiberg and Coach Porter Moser for bringing their programs back to the Sanford Pentagon for this early season showdown.”

The Huskers are coming off a 21-14 season which saw them win the inaugural College Basketball Crown, a 16-team postseason tournament held in Las Vegas. Nebraska returns five letterwinners from last year’s team including returning starters Berke Büyüktuncel and Sam Hoiberg, along with Connor Essegian, who averaged 10.7 ppg off the bench last season. Nebraska also returns senior Rienk Mast, who earned third-team All-Big Ten honors in 2023-24 before missing last season with an injury.

Nebraska is 2-1 all-time at the Sanford Pentagon. The Huskers defeated Oklahoma State 79-56 on Dec. 16, 2018, defeated Oregon State 84-63 on Nov. 18, 2023, and lost to Saint Mary’s 77-74 on Nov. 17, 2024.

“This is the third straight year we have played in Sioux Falls, and Sanford Sports runs the event in a first-class manner,” said Nebraska Coach Fred Hoiberg. “Oklahoma will be a very good test for us early in the season. I have a lot of respect for Porter Moser and his program, and they are coming off a season where they won 20 games and reached the NCAA Tournament. For our fans, it’s a chance to face an old conference rival in one of the most unique venues in college basketball. We are excited to add this game to our non-conference schedule, and I know the Sanford Pentagon will be full of Husker fans.”

Oklahoma was selected as a No. 9 seed for the NCAA Men’s Tournament last season. The Sooners fell in the Round of 64 to 2-time defending champion Connecticut and finished with a 20-14 record. Oklahoma was part of the Southeastern Conference's record 14 NCAA bids, and the team’s 20 wins was tied for the most in a season since the 2015-16 Final Four team. Oklahoma is 1-0 all-time at the Sanford Pentagon. The Sooners defeated Minnesota 71-62 on Nov. 9, 2019.

This is the third NCAA Division I event at the Sanford Pentagon announced for the 2025-26 season. Nebraska will face North Dakota State in women’s basketball on Nov. 16, and South Dakota State will match up against Wyoming on Dec. 15.