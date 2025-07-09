South Dakota native and Alabama Crimson Tide Head Football Coach Kalen DeBoer will be in Sioux Falls this week for Sanford Sports Night at the Sanford Pentagon.

He joined Overtime with Bert Remien on Wednesday to talk about his offseason, his football team, youth sports and a return to the city and state he once called home.

Here's the entirety of the interview that aired on Wednesday's show, in a conversation that ranged from youth sports to top places the coach misses in the Sioux Empire:

Coach DeBoer will be the headliner on stage at Thursday's Sanford Sports Night at the Sanford Pentagon right here in Sioux Falls.

Those in attendance can expect a wide ranging and fun conversation with the Coach, which will be centered on youth sports. Tickets are just $5 and you can grab yours now at SanfordSports.com! Doors open at 5:30 Thursday Night!

DeBoer guided Alabama to a 9-4 finish in his first year in Tuscaloosa, just one year removed from a National Championship game appearance as the Coach at Washington.

This season, DeBoer and the Crimson Tide open up on Saturday, August 30th in Tallahassee against the Florida State Seminoles, before opening up the home slate against ULM on Saturday, September 6th. Here's a look the the full schedule.

