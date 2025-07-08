Andrew Van Ginkel had the best possible first season with the Minnesota Vikings last year.

The free agent signee was brought in to challenge rookie Dallas Turner and fellow free agent Jonathan Greenard for snaps on the edge and ended up being one of the most dominant rushers across the league.

Van Ginkel's outstanding performance in 2024 has landed him inside the player-voted NFL Top 100 ahead of the 2025 season.

Get our free mobile app

Van Ginkel is a Rock Valley, Iowa native, and played at both South Dakota and Iowa Western Community College before finishing his collegiate career at Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Jared Allen is the 23rd Viking in the PFHoF, Meet the Other 22

Van Ginkel was a fifth-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Miami Dolphins back in 2019 and spent his first five years in the NFL down in Miami.

After signing on with the Vikings as a free agent last offseason, Van Ginkel set career highs in tackles (79), sacks (11.5), tackles for loss (18), and also had two interceptions that were both returned for scores.

It's well-deserved recognition for an ascending star on the Vikings defense. Minnesota figures to once again have one of the NFL's premier pass rush units this season with Van Ginkel, Greenard, and Turner all back in the fold. Van Ginkel signed a contract extension earlier this offseason, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season.

Sources: Vikings.com and NFL.com on Twitter

The 23 Minnesota Vikings in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Gallery Credit: Bert Remien