The South Dakota Coyotes continue their march through the FCS playoffs after a shutout road win over Mercer.

The betting odds have arrived for this weekend's Quarterfinal matchups, and USD will once again be labeled an underdog at Montana.

Further, USD is tied for the longest odds to win the FCS title at present.

Here's a look at the latest odds for the FCS playoffs.

*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12/9/2025 and are subject to change.

Friday, December 12th

Stephen F. Austin @ Montana State (-12.5) - O/U 51.5

Saturday, December 13th

Villanova @ Tarleton State (-11.5) - O/U 54.5

South Dakota @ Montana (-8.5) - O/U 59.5

Illinois State @ UC Davis (-2.5) - O/U 59.5

Here are the latest FCS Title Odds:

Montana State +110

Tarleton State +175

Montana +700

UC Davis +1700

Stephen F. Austin +2200

Illinois State +2200

Villanova +3500

South Dakota +3500

Coverage for the Coyotes matchup with the Montana Grizzlies begins at 2:30 on Saturday on ABC. The pregame show on the Coyote Sports Network from Learfield begins at 1:30pm. For the latest on the game, including a full preview story, visit GoYotes.com!

Source: Draft Kings Sportsbook

