South Dakota FCS Quarterfinal and Title Odds are Here
The South Dakota Coyotes continue their march through the FCS playoffs after a shutout road win over Mercer.
The betting odds have arrived for this weekend's Quarterfinal matchups, and USD will once again be labeled an underdog at Montana.
Further, USD is tied for the longest odds to win the FCS title at present.
Here's a look at the latest odds for the FCS playoffs.
*Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook as of 12/9/2025 and are subject to change.
Friday, December 12th
Stephen F. Austin @ Montana State (-12.5) - O/U 51.5
Saturday, December 13th
Villanova @ Tarleton State (-11.5) - O/U 54.5
South Dakota @ Montana (-8.5) - O/U 59.5
Illinois State @ UC Davis (-2.5) - O/U 59.5
--
Here are the latest FCS Title Odds:
Montana State +110
Tarleton State +175
Montana +700
UC Davis +1700
Stephen F. Austin +2200
Illinois State +2200
Villanova +3500
South Dakota +3500
--
Coverage for the Coyotes matchup with the Montana Grizzlies begins at 2:30 on Saturday on ABC. The pregame show on the Coyote Sports Network from Learfield begins at 1:30pm. For the latest on the game, including a full preview story, visit GoYotes.com!
Source: Draft Kings Sportsbook
The Last Ten Years of South Dakota Coyote Football
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien
Title Odds for the 2025-26 Men's College Basketball Season
Gallery Credit: Bert Remien