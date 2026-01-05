New Years CBB Reset – Records & Roads Ahead for Area Teams
The 2026 portion of the schedule has already arrived for some of our area college basketball programs.
The long holiday break provides a meaningful reset for each and every team, and its time we take a look at what's ahead for our eight immediate area programs.
Here's a bit on each program, starting with Women's Basketball.
Women's Basketball
South Dakota State Jackrabbits - (12-4, 2-0 Summit League)
- Notable wins over Creighton, Gonzaga, Kansas State & Ball State
- Senior Brooklyn Meyer leads with 20.9 PPG. Also leads team in assists and blocks.
- Junior Maggie Hartwig is leading the team with 121 total rebounds.
- Next up: vs. Oral Roberts (Sat. 1/10)
South Dakota Coyotes (11-4, 1-0 Summit League)
- Notable wins over Air Force & Kansas State
- Senior Angelina Robles leads with 14.7 PPG. 5 Players average 8 or more PPG.
- The team is averaging 44.9 Rebounds per game, up from 32 last season.
- Next up: vs. Oral Roberts (Thurs. 1/8)
Augustana Vikings (5-9, 2-6 NSIC)
- Notable wins over UN-Kearney, Upper Iowa, & North Central
- The team is averaging 70.1 PPG this season, up from 61.5 a year ago
- Soph. Isabella Sanneh is nearly averaging a double-double (14.2 PPG, 9.8 RPG)
- Next up: vs. Jamestown (Fri. 1/9) & vs. Northern State (Sat. 1/10)
Sioux Falls Cougars (8-5, 5-3 NSIC)
- Notable wins over UN-Kearney, SD Mines & Black Hills State
- Team assists per game are up from 14.7 to 15.7 from last season.
- Soph. Anna Vaaler is averaging 21.3 PPG, and leads the team in rebounding.
- Next up: vs. Northern State (Mon. 1/5) & @ Duluth (Fri. 1/9)
Men's Basketball
South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-9, 1-1 Summit League)
- Notable wins over Merrimack, Georgia State, Ball State, & Omaha
- Four average in double figures, led by Soph. Jaden Jackson with 13.2 PPG
- Team assists per game are up from 14.1 to 14.7 from last season.
- Soph. Center Damon Wilkinson leads the team in rebounds & is second in PPG.
- Next up: vs. Denver (Thurs. 1/8)
South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 0-1 Summit League)
- Notable wins over Western Michigan, Air Force, & SC State
- The team hasn't cooled off too much from last year's 85.2 PPG. This year's Yotes average 82.1 thus far.
- Four Yotes average in double figures this season.
- Junior Isaac Bruns averages 20.5 PPG, 2nd most in the Summit League
- Next up: @ St. Thomas (Wed. 1/7)
Augustana Vikings (8-5, 6-2 NSIC)
- Notable wins over SD Mines, Wayne State, Sioux Falls & Mankato
- Scoring is way up. This year's team averages 82.1 PPG vs. 70.8 last season.
- Have nearly five averaging double figures, led by Soph. Tameron Ferguson (20.3)
- Next up: vs. Jamestown (Fri. 1/9) & vs. Northern State (Sat. 1/10)
Sioux Falls Cougars (5-8, 3-5 NSIC)
- Notable wins over St. Cloud State, Mankato & Southwest MN State
- Like Augie, scoring is up from 76.9 PPG last year to 84.1 PPG this year.
- Freshman Brogan Madson and RS-Sophomore Taylen Ashley lead with 16.8 PPG
- Next up: vs. Briar Cliff (Mon. 1/5) & Duluth (Fri. 1/9)
Sources: GoYotes.com, GoJacks.com, USFCougars.com and GoAugie.com
