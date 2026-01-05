New Years CBB Reset &#8211; Records &#038; Roads Ahead for Area Teams

The 2026 portion of the schedule has already arrived for some of our area college basketball programs.

The long holiday break provides a meaningful reset for each and every team, and its time we take a look at what's ahead for our eight immediate area programs.

Here's a bit on each program, starting with Women's Basketball.

Women's Basketball

South Dakota State Jackrabbits - (12-4, 2-0 Summit League)

  • Notable wins over Creighton, Gonzaga, Kansas State & Ball State
  • Senior Brooklyn Meyer leads with 20.9 PPG. Also leads team in assists and blocks.
  • Junior Maggie Hartwig is leading the team with 121 total rebounds.
  • Next up: vs. Oral Roberts (Sat. 1/10)

South Dakota Coyotes (11-4, 1-0 Summit League)

  • Notable wins over Air Force & Kansas State
  • Senior Angelina Robles leads with 14.7 PPG. 5 Players average 8 or more PPG.
  • The team is averaging 44.9 Rebounds per game, up from 32 last season.
  • Next up: vs. Oral Roberts (Thurs. 1/8)

Augustana Vikings (5-9, 2-6 NSIC)

  • Notable wins over UN-Kearney, Upper Iowa, & North Central
  • The team is averaging 70.1 PPG this season, up from 61.5 a year ago
  • Soph. Isabella Sanneh is nearly averaging a double-double (14.2 PPG, 9.8 RPG)
  • Next up: vs. Jamestown (Fri. 1/9) & vs. Northern State (Sat. 1/10)

Sioux Falls Cougars (8-5, 5-3 NSIC)

  • Notable wins over UN-Kearney, SD Mines & Black Hills State
  • Team assists per game are up from 14.7 to 15.7 from last season.
  • Soph. Anna Vaaler is averaging 21.3 PPG, and leads the team in rebounding.
  • Next up: vs. Northern State (Mon. 1/5) & @ Duluth (Fri. 1/9)

Men's Basketball

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-9, 1-1 Summit League)

  • Notable wins over Merrimack, Georgia State, Ball State, & Omaha
  • Four average in double figures, led by Soph. Jaden Jackson with 13.2 PPG
  • Team assists per game are up from 14.1 to 14.7 from last season.
  • Soph. Center Damon Wilkinson leads the team in rebounds & is second in PPG.
  • Next up: vs. Denver (Thurs. 1/8)

South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 0-1 Summit League)

  • Notable wins over Western Michigan, Air Force, & SC State
  • The team hasn't cooled off too much from last year's 85.2 PPG. This year's Yotes average 82.1 thus far.
  • Four Yotes average in double figures this season.
  • Junior Isaac Bruns averages 20.5 PPG, 2nd most in the Summit League
  • Next up: @ St. Thomas (Wed. 1/7)

Augustana Vikings (8-5, 6-2 NSIC)

  • Notable wins over SD Mines, Wayne State, Sioux Falls & Mankato
  • Scoring is way up. This year's team averages 82.1 PPG vs. 70.8 last season.
  • Have nearly five averaging double figures, led by Soph. Tameron Ferguson (20.3)
  • Next up: vs. Jamestown (Fri. 1/9) & vs. Northern State (Sat. 1/10)

Sioux Falls Cougars (5-8, 3-5 NSIC)

  • Notable wins over St. Cloud State, Mankato & Southwest MN State
  • Like Augie, scoring is up from 76.9 PPG last year to 84.1 PPG this year.
  • Freshman Brogan Madson and RS-Sophomore Taylen Ashley lead with 16.8 PPG
  • Next up: vs. Briar Cliff (Mon. 1/5) & Duluth (Fri. 1/9)

