The 2026 portion of the schedule has already arrived for some of our area college basketball programs.

The long holiday break provides a meaningful reset for each and every team, and its time we take a look at what's ahead for our eight immediate area programs.

Here's a bit on each program, starting with Women's Basketball.

Women's Basketball

South Dakota State Jackrabbits - (12-4, 2-0 Summit League)

Notable wins over Creighton, Gonzaga, Kansas State & Ball State

Senior Brooklyn Meyer leads with 20.9 PPG. Also leads team in assists and blocks.

Junior Maggie Hartwig is leading the team with 121 total rebounds.

Next up: vs. Oral Roberts (Sat. 1/10)

South Dakota Coyotes (11-4, 1-0 Summit League)

Notable wins over Air Force & Kansas State

Senior Angelina Robles leads with 14.7 PPG. 5 Players average 8 or more PPG.

The team is averaging 44.9 Rebounds per game, up from 32 last season.

Next up: vs. Oral Roberts (Thurs. 1/8)

Augustana Vikings (5-9, 2-6 NSIC)

Notable wins over UN-Kearney, Upper Iowa, & North Central

The team is averaging 70.1 PPG this season, up from 61.5 a year ago

Soph. Isabella Sanneh is nearly averaging a double-double (14.2 PPG, 9.8 RPG)

Next up: vs. Jamestown (Fri. 1/9) & vs. Northern State (Sat. 1/10)

Sioux Falls Cougars (8-5, 5-3 NSIC)

Notable wins over UN-Kearney, SD Mines & Black Hills State

Team assists per game are up from 14.7 to 15.7 from last season.

Soph. Anna Vaaler is averaging 21.3 PPG, and leads the team in rebounding.

Next up: vs. Northern State (Mon. 1/5) & @ Duluth (Fri. 1/9)

Men's Basketball

South Dakota State Jackrabbits (8-9, 1-1 Summit League)

Notable wins over Merrimack, Georgia State, Ball State, & Omaha

Four average in double figures, led by Soph. Jaden Jackson with 13.2 PPG

Team assists per game are up from 14.1 to 14.7 from last season.

Soph. Center Damon Wilkinson leads the team in rebounds & is second in PPG.

Next up: vs. Denver (Thurs. 1/8)

South Dakota Coyotes (8-8, 0-1 Summit League)

Notable wins over Western Michigan, Air Force, & SC State

The team hasn't cooled off too much from last year's 85.2 PPG. This year's Yotes average 82.1 thus far.

Four Yotes average in double figures this season.

Junior Isaac Bruns averages 20.5 PPG, 2nd most in the Summit League

Next up: @ St. Thomas (Wed. 1/7)

Augustana Vikings (8-5, 6-2 NSIC)

Notable wins over SD Mines, Wayne State, Sioux Falls & Mankato

Scoring is way up. This year's team averages 82.1 PPG vs. 70.8 last season.

Have nearly five averaging double figures, led by Soph. Tameron Ferguson (20.3)

Next up: vs. Jamestown (Fri. 1/9) & vs. Northern State (Sat. 1/10)

Sioux Falls Cougars (5-8, 3-5 NSIC)

Notable wins over St. Cloud State, Mankato & Southwest MN State

Like Augie, scoring is up from 76.9 PPG last year to 84.1 PPG this year.

Freshman Brogan Madson and RS-Sophomore Taylen Ashley lead with 16.8 PPG

Next up: vs. Briar Cliff (Mon. 1/5) & Duluth (Fri. 1/9)

Sources: GoYotes.com, GoJacks.com, USFCougars.com and GoAugie.com