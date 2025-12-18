The Iowa Western Reivers football dynasty continues to chug along.

On Wednesday Night, the team faced off with defending National Champion Hutchinson in the NJCAA Title Game.

The Reivers went down early 10-0, but didn't allow another point from there in a come-from-behind 28-10 victory.

Get our free mobile app

It's the fourth National Title in the program's history, and the fourth in the last five seasons.

Per SI.com:

For more on the Reivers latest title winning team and the program down in Council Bluffs, visit their official site below.