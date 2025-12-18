Iowa Western Reivers Win 4th NJCAA Title in 5 Years
The Iowa Western Reivers football dynasty continues to chug along.
On Wednesday Night, the team faced off with defending National Champion Hutchinson in the NJCAA Title Game.
The Reivers went down early 10-0, but didn't allow another point from there in a come-from-behind 28-10 victory.
It's the fourth National Title in the program's history, and the fourth in the last five seasons.
Per SI.com:
Several former Iowa high school football standouts helped Iowa Western gain a matter of revenge on Hutchinson, who handed them a loss in the title game last year and bested them during the regular season.
Here's Coach Scott Strohmeier postgame:
For more on the Reivers latest title winning team and the program down in Council Bluffs, visit their official site below.
Sources: SI.com and GoReivers.com
