It won't be too far of a trip for Damon Wilkinson in the transfer portal, as the former Jackrabbit big man has made his landing spot known.

Wilkinson, who joined teammate Kalen Garry in the transfer portal just last week, has quickly found a new home in the Big Ten.

The De Smet, South Dakota native will reportedly be committing to the Nebraska Cornhuskers as of Thursday.

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Here's an official post confirming the news:

Wilkinson appeared in 28 games as a freshman in 2024-25 and averaged 4.9 points per game in just 10 minutes per contest. This past season, his numbers and role grew exponentially, as he logged 32 appearances, 19 starts, and averaged 13.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Wilkinson joins a Husker team and program that is at its peak, winning its first two NCAA Tournament games this past season under Coach Fred Hoiberg.

Now, all eyes turn to Kalen Garry, also a De Smet native, who reportedly entered the portal last week with a 'do not contact' designation.

Source: Hail Varsity on X and South Dakota State University Athletics