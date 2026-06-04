The Green Bay Packers have had a very busy offseason in regard to the future of their pass catchers.

The team said so long to Romeo Doubs in free agency, traded Dontayvion Wicks to Philadelphia, and have now extended the contracts of both Jayden Reed and Christian Watson.

Watson's deal became official on Thursday morning, as the team has reportedly worked out a 4-year pact worth over $110 million.

Get our free mobile app

Here's a bit more on Watson's new deal:

Watson on Thursday agreed to a four-year, $110.5 million extension that included a $31 million signing bonus, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter. This came after Reed signed a three-year, $50.25 million extension on April 24.

Watson, 27, previously signed a one-year, $11 million contract last September as a gap deal during his return from a torn ACL late in the 2024 season.

The new money average of $27.6 million is almost exactly what the franchise tag is on Cowboys receiver George Pickens ($27.3 million). However, Watson still had $5.75 million on his existing contract.

Watson, a second-round pick in 2022, had a strong return from the injury with 35 catches for 611 yards and six touchdowns in the final 10 games of last season. From Weeks 8 to 18, Watson led the NFL with a 17.5-yard average per catch. Of his 35 catches last season, 17 went for 16 or more yards, a percentage that ranked third among all players with at least 30 catches last season.

In four seasons with the Packers, Watson has caught 133 passes for 2,264 yards and 20 touchdowns.

There are few Packers remaining in need of an extension more than South Dakota native Tucker Kraft. Kraft's deal has been a priority according to GM Brian Gutekunst this offseason. Is he up next?

Here's what Gutekunst had to say about the SDSU product earlier in the offseason:

“Obviously, he’s a really important part of this football team,” Gutekunst said. “Certainly, the impact that he has on our football team, not only as a player but as a leader, is very important to us. We’ve obviously already been in contact with him and just let him know how we feel and we’ll kind of see how it goes.”

Here's a bit more of some speculation from Ian Rapoport:

Kraft through three years has amassed 1,551 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. This past season, Kraft was in the midst of a breakthrough before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

According to Spotrac, the top of the Tight End market in terms of average annual value sits at right around $19 million (George Kittle and Trey McBride). While it's not certain that Kraft will reset the market, he will very much be in the Top 10 mix of Tight End contracts when the deal gets done.

Back in February, it was reported that the Packers had already been in contract with Kraft about a new deal.

The Packers open the preseason on Thursday, August 13th on the road against the Steelers.

Listen to Packers football all season long on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

Sources: Packers Wire and ESPN

The Top 10 (Unofficial) All-Time NFL Sack Leaders Gallery Credit: Bert Remien